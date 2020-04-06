Georgia's death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus disease now stands at nearly 300 people after state health officials received 65 new reports of deaths from the disease since noon.
The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 294, which accounts for 3.89% of the 7,558 cases of the disease that have so far been confirmed in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 1,393 Georgians have been hospitalized with the disease, which accounts for 18.43% of the state's cases seen so far.
The state has not released the number of people who got the disease, but later recovered.
The state's health lab has processed 2,497 tests so far, with 459 of them being positive for COVID-19. Commercial labs have conducted another 28,777 tests, with 7,099 of them being positive for the disease.
County-by-county testing numbers are not being released by the state at this time.
People ages 18-59 make up 60% of all patients confirmed to have the disease, followed by people ages 60 and older (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of the remaining 4% of patients in listed as unknown.
Females make up 53% of COVID-19 patients while men make up another 45%. The gender of the remaining 2% of patients is unknown.
Fulton County, by far, has had the highest number of cases, 1,053 cases and 32 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest numbers of cases, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (722 cases, 44 deaths), DeKalb County (600 cases, 11 deaths), Cobb County (517 cases, 26 deaths) and Gwinnett County (455 cases, 10 deaths).
The county of residence is unknown in 309 cases, including five deaths.
The full county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths is:
Georgia's April 6 7 p.m. COVID-19 county-by-county numbers
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1053
|32
|Dougherty
|722
|44
|Dekalb
|600
|11
|Cobb
|517
|26
|Gwinnett
|455
|10
|Clayton
|254
|9
|Bartow
|182
|11
|Henry
|181
|3
|Carroll
|163
|4
|Lee
|148
|13
|Cherokee
|141
|5
|Hall
|138
|0
|Chatham
|110
|4
|Douglas
|105
|5
|Sumter
|90
|4
|Floyd
|89
|3
|Forsyth
|85
|1
|Rockdale
|82
|2
|Early
|81
|5
|Coweta
|76
|2
|Fayette
|74
|4
|Clarke
|72
|8
|Houston
|70
|6
|Terrell
|66
|8
|Newton
|65
|2
|Colquitt
|61
|5
|Mitchell
|59
|10
|Paulding
|57
|1
|Richmond
|56
|1
|Muscogee
|47
|1
|Crisp
|46
|0
|Spalding
|44
|4
|Bibb
|42
|1
|Lowndes
|42
|2
|Tift
|42
|0
|Columbia
|40
|0
|Worth
|39
|3
|Troup
|36
|2
|Coffee
|30
|0
|Barrow
|29
|3
|Glynn
|29
|0
|Thomas
|28
|0
|Ware
|28
|3
|Dooly
|27
|1
|Randolph
|26
|2
|Gordon
|25
|3
|Upson
|25
|0
|Bryan
|24
|2
|Oconee
|24
|0
|Pierce
|23
|0
|Walton
|23
|2
|Baldwin
|20
|1
|Calhoun
|20
|1
|Polk
|20
|0
|Dawson
|18
|1
|Jackson
|18
|0
|Whitfield
|18
|1
|Butts
|17
|0
|Laurens
|17
|0
|Peach
|16
|2
|Camden
|15
|0
|Greene
|15
|0
|Lamar
|15
|0
|Meriwether
|15
|0
|Miller
|15
|0
|Turner
|15
|0
|Effingham
|14
|1
|Haralson
|14
|0
|Decatur
|13
|0
|Liberty
|12
|0
|Bacon
|10
|0
|Burke
|10
|0
|Fannin
|10
|0
|Harris
|10
|0
|Monroe
|10
|1
|Murray
|10
|0
|Bulloch
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Madison
|9
|1
|Pickens
|9
|2
|Pike
|9
|0
|Seminole
|9
|0
|Dodge
|8
|0
|Mcduffie
|8
|1
|Pulaski
|8
|0
|Stephens
|8
|0
|Clay
|7
|1
|Irwin
|7
|0
|Schley
|7
|1
|Toombs
|7
|1
|Appling
|6
|0
|Ben Hill
|6
|0
|Brooks
|6
|0
|Catoosa
|6
|0
|Jones
|6
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Washington
|6
|0
|Baker
|5
|1
|Johnson
|5
|0
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Macon
|5
|0
|Talbot
|5
|0
|Warren
|5
|0
|Berrien
|4
|0
|Chattooga
|4
|1
|Grady
|4
|0
|Jasper
|4
|0
|Jenkins
|4
|0
|Telfair
|4
|0
|Webster
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Wilkes
|4
|0
|Atkinson
|3
|0
|Brantley
|3
|0
|Charlton
|3
|0
|Clinch
|3
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Jefferson
|3
|0
|Putnam
|3
|0
|Rabun
|3
|0
|Stewart
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Taylor
|3
|1
|Walker
|3
|0
|Wilkinson
|3
|0
|Banks
|2
|0
|Candler
|2
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Cook
|2
|0
|Elbert
|2
|0
|Emanuel
|2
|0
|Gilmer
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|1
|Marion
|2
|0
|Mcintosh
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Wilcox
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Crawford
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|1
|Echols
|1
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|1
|Quitman
|1
|0
|Towns
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Unknown
|309
|5
