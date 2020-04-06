Georgia COVID-19 cases April 6 7 p.m. map.jpg

Georgia's death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus disease now stands at nearly 300 people after state health officials received 65 new reports of deaths from the disease since noon.

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 294, which accounts for 3.89% of the 7,558 cases of the disease that have so far been confirmed in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 1,393 Georgians have been hospitalized with the disease, which accounts for 18.43% of the state's cases seen so far.

The state has not released the number of people who got the disease, but later recovered.

The state's health lab has processed 2,497 tests so far, with 459 of them being positive for COVID-19. Commercial labs have conducted another 28,777 tests, with 7,099 of them being positive for the disease.

County-by-county testing numbers are not being released by the state at this time.

Made with Flourish

People ages 18-59 make up 60% of all patients confirmed to have the disease, followed by people ages 60 and older (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of the remaining 4% of patients in listed as unknown.

Females make up 53% of COVID-19 patients while men make up another 45%. The gender of the remaining 2% of patients is unknown.

Fulton County, by far, has had the highest number of cases, 1,053 cases and 32 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest numbers of cases, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (722 cases, 44 deaths), DeKalb County (600 cases, 11 deaths), Cobb County (517 cases, 26 deaths) and Gwinnett County (455 cases, 10 deaths).

The county of residence is unknown in 309 cases, including five deaths.

The full county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths is:

Georgia's April 6 7 p.m. COVID-19 county-by-county numbers

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1053 32
Dougherty 722 44
Dekalb 600 11
Cobb 517 26
Gwinnett 455 10
Clayton 254 9
Bartow 182 11
Henry 181 3
Carroll 163 4
Lee 148 13
Cherokee 141 5
Hall 138 0
Chatham 110 4
Douglas 105 5
Sumter 90 4
Floyd 89 3
Forsyth 85 1
Rockdale 82 2
Early 81 5
Coweta 76 2
Fayette 74 4
Clarke 72 8
Houston 70 6
Terrell 66 8
Newton 65 2
Colquitt 61 5
Mitchell 59 10
Paulding 57 1
Richmond 56 1
Muscogee 47 1
Crisp 46 0
Spalding 44 4
Bibb 42 1
Lowndes 42 2
Tift 42 0
Columbia 40 0
Worth 39 3
Troup 36 2
Coffee 30 0
Barrow 29 3
Glynn 29 0
Thomas 28 0
Ware 28 3
Dooly 27 1
Randolph 26 2
Gordon 25 3
Upson 25 0
Bryan 24 2
Oconee 24 0
Pierce 23 0
Walton 23 2
Baldwin 20 1
Calhoun 20 1
Polk 20 0
Dawson 18 1
Jackson 18 0
Whitfield 18 1
Butts 17 0
Laurens 17 0
Peach 16 2
Camden 15 0
Greene 15 0
Lamar 15 0
Meriwether 15 0
Miller 15 0
Turner 15 0
Effingham 14 1
Haralson 14 0
Decatur 13 0
Liberty 12 0
Bacon 10 0
Burke 10 0
Fannin 10 0
Harris 10 0
Monroe 10 1
Murray 10 0
Bulloch 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Madison 9 1
Pickens 9 2
Pike 9 0
Seminole 9 0
Dodge 8 0
Mcduffie 8 1
Pulaski 8 0
Stephens 8 0
Clay 7 1
Irwin 7 0
Schley 7 1
Toombs 7 1
Appling 6 0
Ben Hill 6 0
Brooks 6 0
Catoosa 6 0
Jones 6 0
Morgan 6 0
Washington 6 0
Baker 5 1
Johnson 5 0
Lanier 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Macon 5 0
Talbot 5 0
Warren 5 0
Berrien 4 0
Chattooga 4 1
Grady 4 0
Jasper 4 0
Jenkins 4 0
Telfair 4 0
Webster 4 0
White 4 0
Wilkes 4 0
Atkinson 3 0
Brantley 3 0
Charlton 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Franklin 3 0
Hart 3 0
Jefferson 3 0
Putnam 3 0
Rabun 3 0
Stewart 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Taylor 3 1
Walker 3 0
Wilkinson 3 0
Banks 2 0
Candler 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Cook 2 0
Elbert 2 0
Emanuel 2 0
Gilmer 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Marion 2 0
Mcintosh 2 0
Screven 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wayne 2 0
Wilcox 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Crawford 1 0
Dade 1 1
Echols 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Quitman 1 0
Towns 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Union 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Unknown 309 5

Recommended for you

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.