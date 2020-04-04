April 4 7pm covid-19 map.jpg

This map from state health officials shows the spread of the COVID-19 disease across the state.

 Photo: Georgia Department of Public Health

There have been 223 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, and seven additional deaths from it, reported in Georgia since noon, according to the state’s health officials.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported there have now been 6,383 COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of 7 p.m. Saturday. There have also been 208 deaths, which makes up 3.26% of cases in the state.

There have also been 1,266 hospitalizations, which account for 19.83% of Georgia’s cases.

The state’s health lab has processed 2,448 tests, with 434 of them being positive for the disease. Commercial labs have processed another 23,846 tests, with 5,949 of them being positive for the disease.

People ages 18 to 59 make up 59% of cases, followed by people ages 60 and up (36%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in another 4% of cases.

Females make up 52% of cases, while men make up another 46%. The gender was unknown in the remaining cases.

Fulton County has had the most cases in the state, with 959 cases and 26 deaths. Among the five counties with the highest case numbers, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (685 cases, 30 deaths), DeKalb County (539 cases, nine deaths), Cobb County (453 cases, 23 deaths) and Gwinnett County (400 cases, eight deaths).

The county of residence was unknown in 88 cases and four deaths.

The cases and deaths seen in Georgia have been spread out as follows:

April 4 7 p.m. COVID-19 county by county numbers

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 959 26
Dougherty 685 30
Dekalb 539 9
Cobb 453 23
Gwinnett 400 8
Clayton 235 9
Henry 167 3
Bartow 160 7
Carroll 158 2
Lee 134 8
Cherokee 120 5
Hall 117 0
Douglas 84 4
Sumter 83 4
Chatham 81 3
Floyd 80 3
Rockdale 75 2
Forsyth 71 1
Fayette 66 4
Coweta 64 2
Early 64 1
Clarke 62 8
Houston 59 6
Terrell 57 2
Mitchell 53 1
Newton 52 1
Richmond 51 1
Paulding 50 0
Colquitt 49 3
Lowndes 37 1
Bibb 36 1
Columbia 36 0
Worth 36 1
Muscogee 35 0
Tift 34 0
Troup 33 1
Crisp 28 0
Glynn 28 0
Spalding 26 2
Thomas 26 0
Barrow 25 2
Oconee 24 0
Gordon 23 2
Polk 18 0
Randolph 18 0
Walton 18 0
Ware 18 3
Dawson 16 0
Decatur 16 0
Pierce 16 0
Whitfield 16 1
Bryan 15 1
Calhoun 15 1
Coffee 15 0
Dooly 15 1
Jackson 15 0
Laurens 15 0
Greene 12 0
Turner 12 0
Upson 12 0
Baldwin 11 1
Meriwether 11 0
Butts 10 0
Haralson 10 0
Liberty 10 0
Miller 10 0
Peach 10 1
Burke 9 0
Effingham 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Murray 9 0
Pickens 9 1
Fannin 8 0
Seminole 8 0
Clay 7 0
Lamar 7 0
Madison 7 1
Monroe 7 1
Pulaski 7 0
Bacon 6 0
Camden 6 0
Catoosa 6 0
Harris 6 0
Irwin 6 0
Jones 6 0
Mcduffie 6 1
Schley 6 0
Stephens 6 0
Appling 5 0
Baker 5 1
Brooks 5 0
Bulloch 5 0
Dodge 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Pike 5 0
Toombs 5 1
Warren 5 0
Washington 5 0
Ben Hill 4 0
Jasper 4 0
Macon 4 0
Telfair 4 0
White 4 0
Banks 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Grady 3 0
Hart 3 0
Jefferson 3 0
Rabun 3 0
Talbot 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Walker 3 0
Wilkes 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jenkins 2 0
Johnson 2 0
Marion 2 0
Mcintosh 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Screven 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wilcox 2 0
Wilkinson 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 1
Elbert 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Quitman 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Towns 1 0
Union 1 0
Wayne 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Unknown 88 4

