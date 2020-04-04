There have been 223 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, and seven additional deaths from it, reported in Georgia since noon, according to the state’s health officials.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported there have now been 6,383 COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of 7 p.m. Saturday. There have also been 208 deaths, which makes up 3.26% of cases in the state.
There have also been 1,266 hospitalizations, which account for 19.83% of Georgia’s cases.
The state’s health lab has processed 2,448 tests, with 434 of them being positive for the disease. Commercial labs have processed another 23,846 tests, with 5,949 of them being positive for the disease.
People ages 18 to 59 make up 59% of cases, followed by people ages 60 and up (36%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in another 4% of cases.
Females make up 52% of cases, while men make up another 46%. The gender was unknown in the remaining cases.
Fulton County has had the most cases in the state, with 959 cases and 26 deaths. Among the five counties with the highest case numbers, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (685 cases, 30 deaths), DeKalb County (539 cases, nine deaths), Cobb County (453 cases, 23 deaths) and Gwinnett County (400 cases, eight deaths).
The county of residence was unknown in 88 cases and four deaths.
The cases and deaths seen in Georgia have been spread out as follows:
April 4 7 p.m. COVID-19 county by county numbers
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|959
|26
|Dougherty
|685
|30
|Dekalb
|539
|9
|Cobb
|453
|23
|Gwinnett
|400
|8
|Clayton
|235
|9
|Henry
|167
|3
|Bartow
|160
|7
|Carroll
|158
|2
|Lee
|134
|8
|Cherokee
|120
|5
|Hall
|117
|0
|Douglas
|84
|4
|Sumter
|83
|4
|Chatham
|81
|3
|Floyd
|80
|3
|Rockdale
|75
|2
|Forsyth
|71
|1
|Fayette
|66
|4
|Coweta
|64
|2
|Early
|64
|1
|Clarke
|62
|8
|Houston
|59
|6
|Terrell
|57
|2
|Mitchell
|53
|1
|Newton
|52
|1
|Richmond
|51
|1
|Paulding
|50
|0
|Colquitt
|49
|3
|Lowndes
|37
|1
|Bibb
|36
|1
|Columbia
|36
|0
|Worth
|36
|1
|Muscogee
|35
|0
|Tift
|34
|0
|Troup
|33
|1
|Crisp
|28
|0
|Glynn
|28
|0
|Spalding
|26
|2
|Thomas
|26
|0
|Barrow
|25
|2
|Oconee
|24
|0
|Gordon
|23
|2
|Polk
|18
|0
|Randolph
|18
|0
|Walton
|18
|0
|Ware
|18
|3
|Dawson
|16
|0
|Decatur
|16
|0
|Pierce
|16
|0
|Whitfield
|16
|1
|Bryan
|15
|1
|Calhoun
|15
|1
|Coffee
|15
|0
|Dooly
|15
|1
|Jackson
|15
|0
|Laurens
|15
|0
|Greene
|12
|0
|Turner
|12
|0
|Upson
|12
|0
|Baldwin
|11
|1
|Meriwether
|11
|0
|Butts
|10
|0
|Haralson
|10
|0
|Liberty
|10
|0
|Miller
|10
|0
|Peach
|10
|1
|Burke
|9
|0
|Effingham
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Murray
|9
|0
|Pickens
|9
|1
|Fannin
|8
|0
|Seminole
|8
|0
|Clay
|7
|0
|Lamar
|7
|0
|Madison
|7
|1
|Monroe
|7
|1
|Pulaski
|7
|0
|Bacon
|6
|0
|Camden
|6
|0
|Catoosa
|6
|0
|Harris
|6
|0
|Irwin
|6
|0
|Jones
|6
|0
|Mcduffie
|6
|1
|Schley
|6
|0
|Stephens
|6
|0
|Appling
|5
|0
|Baker
|5
|1
|Brooks
|5
|0
|Bulloch
|5
|0
|Dodge
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Pike
|5
|0
|Toombs
|5
|1
|Warren
|5
|0
|Washington
|5
|0
|Ben Hill
|4
|0
|Jasper
|4
|0
|Macon
|4
|0
|Telfair
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Berrien
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Grady
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Jefferson
|3
|0
|Rabun
|3
|0
|Talbot
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Walker
|3
|0
|Wilkes
|3
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Clinch
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|1
|Jenkins
|2
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|Marion
|2
|0
|Mcintosh
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Putnam
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wilcox
|2
|0
|Wilkinson
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|1
|Elbert
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Lanier
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|1
|Quitman
|1
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Towns
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Wayne
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Unknown
|88
|4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.