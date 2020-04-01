There have been 110 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths reported in Georgia since noon, according to new figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The new figures, released at 7 p.m. Wednesday, show there have now been 4,748 cases of COVID-19 and 154 deaths in the state. There have been 1,013 hospitalizations, which makes up 21.34% of cases.
The deaths account for 3.24% of all COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia.
The state does not release figures which show the number of people who have recovered from the disease.
The state's health lab has conducted 2,100 tests for COVID-19, with 360 of them being positive for the disease. Meanwhile, commercial labs have conducted an additional 18,228 tests with 4,388 of them being positive for COVID-19.
There is no county-by-county breakdown on testing that has been released by the state.
People in the 18-59 age group make up 58% of reported COVID-19 cases in Georgia, followed by people ages 60 and older (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients were unknown in 6% of cases.
Women make up 51% of cases and men make up another 46%, but the gender is unknown in another 3% of cases.
Fulton County has had the most cases so far, 638 in all with 20 deaths. It is followed by Dougherty County (490 cases, 29 deaths), DeKalb County (373 cases, five deaths), Cobb County (304 cases, 15 deaths) and Gwinnett County (257 cases, six deaths) among the five highest case totals in Georgia.
The county of residence is unknown in 485 cases, including one that resulted in a death.
Breakdown of Georgia's COVID-19 cases and deaths, by county, as of 7 p.m. April 1
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|638
|20
|Dougherty
|490
|29
|Dekalb
|373
|5
|Cobb
|304
|15
|Gwinnett
|257
|6
|Bartow
|147
|4
|Carroll
|133
|2
|Clayton
|128
|5
|Henry
|95
|2
|Lee
|94
|7
|Cherokee
|85
|4
|Hall
|71
|0
|Floyd
|70
|2
|Douglas
|56
|2
|Clarke
|54
|7
|Forsyth
|50
|1
|Fayette
|48
|4
|Rockdale
|47
|2
|Terrell
|46
|2
|Houston
|44
|5
|Coweta
|42
|2
|Richmond
|41
|0
|Chatham
|39
|2
|Mitchell
|39
|1
|Sumter
|38
|3
|Early
|34
|1
|Newton
|34
|0
|Paulding
|33
|0
|Tift
|28
|0
|Worth
|28
|1
|Columbia
|24
|0
|Lowndes
|24
|1
|Bibb
|23
|1
|Muscogee
|22
|0
|Colquitt
|21
|1
|Barrow
|20
|2
|Crisp
|19
|0
|Glynn
|19
|0
|Troup
|19
|1
|Gordon
|18
|1
|Oconee
|17
|0
|Spalding
|17
|1
|Polk
|16
|0
|Laurens
|14
|0
|Thomas
|14
|0
|Whitfield
|14
|1
|Walton
|13
|0
|Ware
|12
|2
|Dawson
|11
|0
|Calhoun
|10
|1
|Dooly
|10
|0
|Jackson
|10
|0
|Bryan
|9
|1
|Coffee
|9
|0
|Burke
|8
|0
|Butts
|8
|0
|Decatur
|8
|0
|Greene
|8
|0
|Baldwin
|7
|1
|Liberty
|7
|0
|Lumpkin
|7
|0
|Meriwether
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Pickens
|7
|1
|Pierce
|7
|0
|Bacon
|6
|0
|Fannin
|6
|0
|Haralson
|6
|0
|Monroe
|6
|0
|Upson
|6
|0
|Camden
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Effingham
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Irwin
|5
|0
|Murray
|5
|0
|Seminole
|5
|0
|Stephens
|5
|0
|Turner
|5
|0
|Baker
|4
|1
|Catoosa
|4
|0
|Jones
|4
|0
|Lamar
|4
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Miller
|4
|0
|Pulaski
|4
|0
|Randolph
|4
|0
|Schley
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Washington
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Dodge
|3
|0
|Harris
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Macon
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|1
|Mcduffie
|3
|0
|Toombs
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Berrien
|2
|0
|Brooks
|2
|0
|Bulloch
|2
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Grady
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|1
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Rabun
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Walker
|2
|0
|Wilkes
|2
|0
|Appling
|1
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Clinch
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Lanier
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Talbot
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|1
|0
