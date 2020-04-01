Georgia COVID-29 cases 7 pm April 1.jpg

There have been 110 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths reported in Georgia since noon, according to new figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The new figures, released at 7 p.m. Wednesday, show there have now been 4,748 cases of COVID-19 and 154 deaths in the state. There have been 1,013 hospitalizations, which makes up 21.34% of cases.

The deaths account for 3.24% of all COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia.

The state does not release figures which show the number of people who have recovered from the disease.

The state's health lab has conducted 2,100 tests for COVID-19, with 360 of them being positive for the disease. Meanwhile, commercial labs have conducted an additional 18,228 tests with 4,388 of them being positive for COVID-19.

There is no county-by-county breakdown on testing that has been released by the state.

People in the 18-59 age group make up 58% of reported COVID-19 cases in Georgia, followed by people ages 60 and older (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients were unknown in 6% of cases.

Women make up 51% of cases and men make up another 46%, but the gender is unknown in another 3% of cases.

Fulton County has had the most cases so far, 638 in all with 20 deaths. It is followed by Dougherty County (490 cases, 29 deaths), DeKalb County (373 cases, five deaths), Cobb County (304 cases, 15 deaths) and Gwinnett County (257 cases, six deaths) among the five highest case totals in Georgia.

The county of residence is unknown in 485 cases, including one that resulted in a death.

Breakdown of Georgia's COVID-19 cases and deaths, by county, as of 7 p.m. April 1

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 638 20
Dougherty 490 29
Dekalb 373 5
Cobb 304 15
Gwinnett 257 6
Bartow 147 4
Carroll 133 2
Clayton 128 5
Henry 95 2
Lee 94 7
Cherokee 85 4
Hall 71 0
Floyd 70 2
Douglas 56 2
Clarke 54 7
Forsyth 50 1
Fayette 48 4
Rockdale 47 2
Terrell 46 2
Houston 44 5
Coweta 42 2
Richmond 41 0
Chatham 39 2
Mitchell 39 1
Sumter 38 3
Early 34 1
Newton 34 0
Paulding 33 0
Tift 28 0
Worth 28 1
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 24 1
Bibb 23 1
Muscogee 22 0
Colquitt 21 1
Barrow 20 2
Crisp 19 0
Glynn 19 0
Troup 19 1
Gordon 18 1
Oconee 17 0
Spalding 17 1
Polk 16 0
Laurens 14 0
Thomas 14 0
Whitfield 14 1
Walton 13 0
Ware 12 2
Dawson 11 0
Calhoun 10 1
Dooly 10 0
Jackson 10 0
Bryan 9 1
Coffee 9 0
Burke 8 0
Butts 8 0
Decatur 8 0
Greene 8 0
Baldwin 7 1
Liberty 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Meriwether 7 0
Peach 7 1
Pickens 7 1
Pierce 7 0
Bacon 6 0
Fannin 6 0
Haralson 6 0
Monroe 6 0
Upson 6 0
Camden 5 0
Clay 5 0
Effingham 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Irwin 5 0
Murray 5 0
Seminole 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Turner 5 0
Baker 4 1
Catoosa 4 0
Jones 4 0
Lamar 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Pulaski 4 0
Randolph 4 0
Schley 4 0
Warren 4 0
Washington 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dodge 3 0
Harris 3 0
Hart 3 0
Macon 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
Toombs 3 0
White 3 0
Berrien 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Grady 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Appling 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Putnam 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Union 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0

