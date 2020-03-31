March 31_noon_graphic

There have been 7789 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, and eight additional deaths from it, in Georgia since last night, according to state health officials.

There have been 789 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, and eight additional deaths from it, in Georgia since last night, according to state health officials.

The latest numbers, released at noon by the Georgia Department of Public Health, show Georgia has a total of 3,817 reported confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 108 reported deaths from it. The state does not release figures on the number of people who have gotten the disease, but recovered from it.

The number of people who have died from disease represent 2.83% of all cases reported so far in Georgia.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 818 hospitalizations from the disease so far. That makes up 21.43% of all cases reported up until Monday morning.

A total of 16,181 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Georgia so far with about 23.6% of them coming back positive for the disease. The state's health lab has conducted 1,921 tests while commercial labs have conducted another 14,260 tests.

The state has not released county-by-county numbers on how many tests have been conducted in each county.

People in the 18-59 age group make up 58% of all cases reported in Georgia where the age was known, followed by people 60 and older (35%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The age was not known in 6% of cases reported so far in the state.

Meanwhile, women make up 51% of cases in the state, followed by men (46%). The gender was unknown in the remaining cases.

The most cases have been reported in Fulton County, 547 cases and 17 deaths so far. It was followed by Dougherty County (455 cases, 18 deaths), DeKalb County (325 cases, three deaths), Cobb County (272 cases, 11 deaths) and Gwinnett County (233 cases, 2 death) in the top five across across the state.

The county of residence is unknown in 164 cases.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Georgia by county

Source: Georgia Department of Public Health; report generated 11:28 p.m. on March 31, 2020

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3
County No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 547 17
Dougherty 455 18
Dekalb 325 3
Cobb 272 11
Gwinnett 233 2
Bartow 129 2
Carroll 122 1
Clayton 96 3
Lee 85 6
Henry 76 2
Cherokee 74 2
Hall 65 0
Clarke 50 5
Douglas 48 1
Fayette 44 4
Forsyth 43 1
Coweta 40 2
Richmond 40 0
Terrell 39 2
Rockdale 34 2
Floyd 33 2
Sumter 32 2
Mitchell 31 1
Newton 29 0
Worth 29 1
Paulding 28 0
Houston 27 2
Early 26 1
Chatham 25 2
Columbia 23 0
Lowndes 21 1
Bibb 20 0
Muscogee 19 0
Tift 19 0
Barrow 18 2
Glynn 17 0
Gordon 16 1
Polk 15 0
Troup 15 1
Colquitt 14 0
Crisp 14 0
Oconee 14 0
Laurens 13 0
Spalding 13 0
Coffee 11 0
Dawson 10 0
Whitfield 10 1
Ware 9 0
Burke 8 0
Calhoun 8 0
Lumpkin 8 0
Seminole 8 0
Thomas 8 0
Bryan 7 0
Decatur 7 0
Greene 7 0
Jackson 7 0
Peach 7 1
Butts 6 0
Dooly 6 0
Meriwether 6 0
Miller 6 0
Pickens 6 1
Walton 6 0
Liberty 5 0
Randolph 5 0
Schley 5 0
Upson 5 0
Baker 4 1
Baldwin 4 1
Camden 4 0
Clay 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Fannin 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Haralson 4 0
Harris 4 0
Hart 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Monroe 4 0
Murray 4 0
Stephens 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Jones 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
Pierce 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Toombs 3 0
Turner 3 0
Warren 3 0
White 3 0
Appling 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Dodge 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Washington 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Bacon 1 0
Berrien 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Chambers 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Grady 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jeff Davis 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Screven 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 159 1

COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia

Source: Georgia Department of Public Health; report generated 11:28 p.m. on March 31, 2020

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4
Age Gender County Underlying conditions?
95 Male BAKER Unk
53 Male BALDWIN Yes
66 Male BARROW Yes
91 Female BARROW Yes
69 Male BARTOW Yes
85 Male BARTOW Unk
Male CARROLL Unk
84 Female CHATHAM Yes
83 Male CHATHAM Yes
78 Female CHEROKEE Yes
67 Female CHEROKEE Yes
78 Female CLARKE Yes
89 Female CLARKE No
78 Female CLARKE Unk
79 Male CLARKE Yes
60 Male CLARKE Yes
69 Male CLAYTON Yes
82 Male CLAYTON Yes
47 Male CLAYTON Yes
67 Male COBB No
82 Male COBB Unk
85 Female COBB Yes
67 Female COBB Yes
67 Male COBB Yes
77 Male COBB Yes
Male COBB Unk
82 Male COBB Yes
63 Female COBB Yes
68 Male COBB Yes
56 Male COBB No
77 Male COWETA Yes
42 Female COWETA Yes
91 Female DEKALB Unk
31 Male DEKALB Yes
65 Female DEKALB Yes
65 Male DOUGHERTY Yes
45 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
69 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
42 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
43 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
79 Male DOUGHERTY Yes
78 Male DOUGHERTY Unk
67 Female DOUGHERTY Unk
85 Female DOUGHERTY Unk
87 Female DOUGHERTY Unk
53 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
61 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
Male DOUGHERTY Unk
92 Female DOUGHERTY Unk
77 Male DOUGHERTY Unk
84 Male DOUGHERTY Unk
66 Male DOUGLAS No
48 Female EARLY Yes
51 Female FAYETTE No
79 Male FAYETTE Yes
83 Male FAYETTE Yes
77 Female FAYETTE Yes
75 Male FLOYD Yes
65 Female FLOYD Yes
87 Male FORSYTH Unk
62 Male FULTON Yes
66 Female FULTON Unk
58 Male FULTON Yes
68 Female FULTON Yes
70 Female FULTON Yes
33 Male FULTON Unk
70 Female FULTON Yes
90 Female FULTON Unk
63 Male FULTON Yes
68 Male FULTON Yes
Female FULTON Unk
Male FULTON Yes
82 Male FULTON Unk
78 Male FULTON Unk
81 Male FULTON Yes
62 Male FULTON Yes
85 Male FULTON Unk
78 Male GORDON Yes
69 Female GWINNETT Yes
85 Female GWINNETT Yes
76 Female HEARD Unk
80 Male HENRY Yes
73 Male HENRY Unk
64 Male HOUSTON Yes
85 Male HOUSTON Unk
64 Female LEE Yes
58 Male LEE Yes
55 Female LEE Yes
49 Male LEE Yes
68 Female LEE Yes
54 Male LEE Yes
66 Male LOWNDES Yes
71 Male MADISON Yes
89 Female MITCHELL Yes
29 Female PEACH Unk
76 Female PICKENS Yes
57 Female ROCKDALE Yes
44 Female ROCKDALE Yes
73 Male SUMTER Yes
73 Male SUMTER Yes
75 Male TERRELL Yes
73 Female TERRELL Unk
61 Female TROUP Yes
67 Male UNKNOWN Unk
93 Male WHITFIELD Yes
48 Male WORTH Unk

