There have been 124 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, and four additional deaths from it, in Georgia since last night, according to state health officials.
The latest numbers, released at noon by the Georgia Department of Public Health, show Georgia has a total of 2,807 reported confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 87 reported deaths from it. The state does not release figures on the number of people who have gotten the disease, but recovered from it.
The number of people who have died from disease represent 3.1% of all cases reported so far in Georgia.
Meanwhile, the state has reported 707 hospitalizations from the disease so far. That makes up 25.17% of all cases reported up until Monday morning.
A total of 12,566 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Georgia so far with about 22.3% of them coming back positive for the disease. The state's health lab has conducted 1,895 tests while commercial labs have conducted another 10,671 tests.
The state has not released county-by-county numbers on how many tests have been conducted in each county.
People in the 18-59 age group make up 57% of all cases reported in Georgia where the age was known, followed by people 60 and older (35%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The age was not known in 7% of cases reported so far in the state.
Meanwhile, women make up 49% of cases in the state, followed by men (48%). The gender was unknown in the remaining cases.
Fulton County has, by far, had the most cases of COVID-19, 463 cases and 14 deaths so far. It was followed by DeKalb County (281 cases, three deaths), Dougherty County (267 cases, 17 deaths), Cobb County (245 cases, nine deaths) and Gwinnett County (158 cases, one death) in the top five across across the state.
The county of residence is unknown in 164 cases.
The remaining cases were spread out across the following counties (case number first and death number second):
Bartow 121, 1
Carroll 81, 0
Cherokee 61, 1
Clayton 61, 1
Henry 58, 2
Lee 44, 6
Clarke 41, 5
Douglas 39, 1
Hall 34, 0
Forsyth 33, 1
Fayette 32, 3
Coweta 28, 2
Floyd 28, 2
Paulding 24, 0
Lowndes 20, 1
Tift 19, 0
Newton 18, 0
Rockdale 18, 1
Chatham 16, 0
Early 16, 1
Houston 16, 1
Sumter 16, 1
Bibb 15, 0
Gordon 15, 1
Mitchell 15, 0
Richmond 13, 0
Columbia 12, 0
Laurens 12, 0
Muscogee 12, 0
Polk 12, 0
Spalding 12, 0
Terrell 12, 2
Oconee 11, 0
Troup 11, 1
Worth 11, 1
Coffee 10, 0
Glynn 10, 0
Barrow 7, 2
Bryan 7, 0
Peach 7, 1
Thomas 7, 0
Whitfield 7, 1
Colquitt 6, 0
Crisp 6, 0
Meriwether 6, 0
Pickens 6, 1
Butts 5, 0
Calhoun 5, 0
Dawson 5, 0
Decatur 5, 0
Seminole 5, 0
Upson 5, 0
Ware 5, 0
Burke 4, 0
Effingham 4, 0
Harris 4, 0
Lamar 4, 0
Liberty 4, 0
Lumpkin 4, 0
Miller 4, 0
Walton 4, 0
Baldwin 3, 1
Camden 3, 0
Catoosa 3, 0
Fannin 3, 0
Franklin 3, 0
Greene 3, 0
Haralson 3, 0
Irwin 3, 0
Lincoln 3, 0
Madison 3, 0
Monroe 3, 0
Murray 3, 0
Pulaski 3, 0
Randolph 3, 0
Stephens 3, 0
Turner 3, 0
Ben Hill 2, 0
Hart 2, 0
Jackson 2, 0
Jasper 2, 0
Jones 2, 0
Pierce 2, 0
Pike 2, 0
Tattnall 2, 0
Toombs 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Washington 2, 0
Bacon 1, 0
Baker 1, 1
Banks 1, 0
Berrien 1, 0
Brooks 1, 0
Bulloch 1, 0
Candler 1, 0
Charlton 1, 0
Chattahoochee 1, 0
Chattooga 1, 0
Clinch 1. 0
Cook 1, 0
Dodge 1, 0
Dooly 1, 0
Gilmer 1, 0
Heard 1, 1
Jenkins 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Macon 1, 0
Mcduffie 1, 0
Mcintosh 1, 0
Morgan 1, 0
Schley 1, 0
Taylor 1, 0
Warren 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
White 1, 0
Wilkes 1, 0
(1) comment
Just a thought, but it would be helpful to have daily trends as part of the article and not just raw #'s. In other words, compare the current #'s vs. the prior day, week vs. week. And have those for both new cases per day and mortality rate as well. Just my 2 cents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.