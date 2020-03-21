There are now 555 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, and 20 deaths from it, in Georgia, according to numbers released by state health officials Saturday night.
That marks an increase of 48 new cases and six more deaths from the disease since noon on Saturday. It marks an increase of 10 deaths and 268 new cases since mid-day Thursday.
There are 818 tests that have been conducted by state officials and another 2,798 tests conducted at commercial labs.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up 41% of all confirmed cases of the disease, followed by people ages 60 and older (32%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). State officials do not know the ages of 26% of people who have the disease, however.
Females make up a slight majority of cases where the patient’s gender is known. They make up 49% of cases, compared to men who make up 48% of cases. The gender of the remaining patients is not known by state officials, according to data.
Fulton County has the largest number of confirmed cases by far, 99 in all, followed by Bartow County, which has 56 cases. Cobb County has 50 cases, followed by Dougherty County, which has 47 cases.
There are now 41 cases in DeKalb County. Meanwhile, Gwinnett County’s number remained at 23.
There are 37 cases where the patient’s county of residence is not known.
The remaining cases of COVID-19 were spread out across the state as follows:
♦ Cherokee: 17
♦ Carroll: 14
♦ Lee: 14
♦ Clayton: 13
♦ Richmond : 10
♦ Clarke: 9
♦ Fayette: 9
♦ Hall: 9
♦ Coweta: 8
♦ Floyd: 8
♦ Henry: 7
♦ Lowndes: 7
♦ Chatham: 4
♦ Douglas: 4
♦ Forsyth: 4
♦ Gordon: 4
♦ Newton: 4
♦ Paulding: 4
♦ Polk: 4
♦ Troup: 4
♦ Columbia: 3
♦ Baldwin: 2
♦ Early: 2
♦ Glynn: 2
♦ Laurens: 2
♦ Muscogee: 2
♦ Peach: 2
♦ Pickens: 2
♦ Rockdale: 2
♦ Spalding: 2
♦ Sumter: 2
♦ Terrell: 2
♦ Tift: 2
♦ Worth: 2
♦ Barrow: 1
♦ Bibb: 1
♦ Charlton: 1
♦ Dawson: 1
♦ Effingham: 1
♦ Heard: 1
♦ Houston: 1
♦ Lamar: 1
♦ Lincoln: 1
♦ Lumpkin: 1
♦ Miller: 1
♦ Monroe: 1
♦ Oconee: 1
♦ Randolph: 1
♦ Turner: 1
♦ Whitfield: 1
