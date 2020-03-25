There have been 150 new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia, and two additional deaths from it, since last night, state health officials announced Wednesday afternoon.
The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, at noon, shows there are now 1,247 cases of the disease in the state, and the number of people who died stands at 40. That means 3.2% of Georgians who have contracted the disease have died from it.
Meanwhile, 394 people have been hospitalized from the disease. That's 31.6% of all cases in the state.
There have been 1,482 tests conducted by state health officials while commercial labs have conducted another 4,697 tests.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up the majority of cases in Georgia, 60% in all, followed by people in the 60 and over age group (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 4% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
Women make up 51% of cases reported in Georgia where the gender is known, and men make up another 48%. The gender of patients is unknown in the rest of the cases reported so far.
Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 198 cases reported there so far. It is followed by DeKalb County, which has 116 cases, Dougherty County (109 cases), Cobb County (101 cases) and Bartow County (78 cases).
Gwinnett has had 48 cases of the disease reported so far.
The county of residence is unknown in 153 cases.
The remaining cases in Georgia are spread out across the following counties:
Cherokee 31
Carroll 27
Lee 25
Clayton 22
Clarke 19
Hall 19
Douglas 17
Floyd 14
Fayette 12
Henry 12
Lowndes 11
Coweta 10
Richmond 10
Forsyth 9
Rockdale 9
Gordon 8
Polk 8
Chatham 7
Newton 7
Bibb 6
Columbia 6
Laurens 6
Paulding 6
Spalding 6
Troup 6
Early 5
Glynn 5
Houston 5
Oconee 5
Sumter 5
Tift 5
Mitchell 4
Peach 4
Pickens 4
Whitfield 4
Baker 3
Crisp 3
Effingham 3
Lamar 3
Lumpkin 3
Monroe 3
Muscogee 3
Terrell 3
Worth 3
Baldwin 2
Barrow 2
Bryan 2
Butts 2
Coffee 2
Greene 2
Irwin 2
Jasper 2
Miller 2
Seminole 2
Twiggs 2
Washington 2
Appling 1
Ben Hill 1
Burke 1
Camden 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Colquitt 1
Dawson 1
Decatur 1
Dodge 1
Fannin 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Jackson 1
Jones 1
Liberty 1
Lincoln 1
Macon 1
Madison 1
Meriwether 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Randolph 1
Stephens 1
Tattnall 1
Taylor 1
Thomas 1
Turner 1
Walton 1
White 1
Wilkes 1
