When former Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash was a young girl growing up in the Harbins area, farming was still king.

She recalls a time when eastern Gwinnett was truly rural — even though it's less developed that other parts of Gwinnett today, Nash is quick to point that she does not believe it's really rural anymore. When she thinks of the area being rural, she thinks of the farmland that used to be widespread in eastern Gwinnett.