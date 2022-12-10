When former Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash was a young girl growing up in the Harbins area, farming was still king.
She recalls a time when eastern Gwinnett was truly rural — even though it's less developed that other parts of Gwinnett today, Nash is quick to point that she does not believe it's really rural anymore. When she thinks of the area being rural, she thinks of the farmland that used to be widespread in eastern Gwinnett.
In fact, she remembers there being more farmland than forests in the Dacula area back in the day.
"Our whole area was in row crops," Nash said. "I mean my grandparents had corn and cotton and, if it wasn't in row crops, it was in pastures. There weren't that many forested areas."
Nash was one of several dignitaries, including Gov. Brian Kemp and current Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, who attended Rowen's groundbreaking ceremony, which was held on a field on Drowning Creek Road on Friday.
The 2,000-acre research-oriented "knowledge community" mixed-use development, located between Dacula and the Gwinnett-Barrow county line, has been in the planning stages since it was first announced in 2020, in Nash's final year in office.
It is expected to take decades to build out, but it is projected to create at least 100,000 new jobs in eastern Gwinnett, according to Rowen Foundation President Mason Ailstock.
"It's very exciting," Ailstock said about the groundbreaking. "It's the beginning of something so special that you get to have your hands on for a certain amount of time as a steward and then you get to serve that to other people, so it's a wonderful thing."
Officials said they expect big things from Rowen.
"It's going to continue to ensure that Gwinnett is a major birthplace of innovation," Kemp said. "To me, that's what this project is about, but the thing is this is not just going to be in the years ahead. I believe this is going to be for decades.
"And, that type of bold thinking is impressive and also commendable."
Hendrickson called Rowen "2,000 acres of opportunity," and said it will be a global hub on innovation.
"As a global destination, Rowen will bring minds from every corner of the world together, right here in Gwinnett, to find solutions to some of our most pressing challenges in the fields of agriculture, environmental science and medicine," she said.
And, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., said the types of jobs that will be created at Rowen make it particularly important.
"Georgia is very, very well-positioned to have these information — the new economy kind of jobs," she said. "Here, they're going to talk a lot about agriculture, innovations in agriculture, innovations in biosciences and I'm just pleased we've got a project like that."
The agricultural innovation aspect of Rowen in particular will likely have a major impact across the state since, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, agribusiness is the state's largest industry.
"We've got to figure ways where, we have less farmers, to get more out of the ones that we've got, more out of the land that we have to feed more people and to clothe more people, and I think this plays right into that," Kemp said.
The University of Georgia, the Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia Gwinnett College each have representatives on the Rowen Foundation board to help steer the research interests and ensure there are educational opportunities for students.
"We now the greatest opportunity for collaboration with institutions of higher education and learning and industry across Gwinnett and throughout the state of Georgia," Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph said.
"We are here to focus on our access to research, to innovation and, of course, to careers, and to develop the workforce right in our backyard."
The next 15 months at Rowen will be focused on infrastructure as Gwinnett County finishes its Eastern Gwinnett Infrastructure Project to bring water, sewer and road access to areas within the Rowen footprint to help spur development.
Hendrickson said Gwinnett County alone has already invested $22 million in infrastructure for the property.
Although research companies will be a big part of Rowen, it is expected to include some residential, commercial and recreational uses as well.
"(There's) multi-family residential but it's primarily office, lab, research space and the different amenities and enabling technology that surround those sectors," Ailstock said.
A good bit of the tree canopy and other natural resources on the property are expected to be preserved as well.
Hendrickson said an overlay district that Gwinnett County commissioners approved earlier in the week for the Rowen property will give the Rowen Foundation control over approving projects that are built at the site.
"They will go through the process and work directly through the Rowen Foundation to get site approvals to develop right on this site, so they don't have to go through our normal, typical zoning process to do that," Hendrickson said.
"We set conditions and parameters for when businesses do decide to come to this site so that they don't have to go through that zoning process that we have."
There have been comparisons made between Rowen and the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina, especially early on when Rowen was announced and officials were looking for an example to use to explain their vision.
Officials now say there will be a lot about Rowen that will be unique and different from Research Triangle Park. No one understands the similarities and differences between the two projects better than Ailstock, who used to be the chief operating officer for Research Triangle Park
"What we're doing at Rowen, there's certainly things we can learn from RTP, from others around the world, around knowledge communities, innovation districts, but this is unique and a special project for Georgia," Ailstock said. "We're pulling from our higher education institutions (and) our communities and creating something that's special for Gwinnett and special for Georgia."
And, while the sight of actual row crops and pastures may be a thing of the past in eastern Gwinnett, Nash said the research that will be growing at Rowen will keep their spirit alive for decades to come.
"It's still agriculture," she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.