Prospective students who want to attend Georgia Gwinnett College won't have to pay a fee to apply for admission this month.
The school announced it is waiving its application fee for this month only, a move officials at the college said will help high school students address financial challenges they will face as they prepare to go to college. The college said 81% of its students qualify for financial aid.
GGC officials said students can participate in the Georgia Apply to College program, which gives high school students an opportunity to learn about various majors and colleges while also providing them with a volunteer service that helps them apply to colleges.
"Fall is an exciting time for students seeking to further their education," GGC officials said in an announcement about the application fee waiver. "Application deadlines creep up, midterms are rolling in and financial aid planning begins. With this time comes a flurry of payments for application fees and stress from a sudden influx of information about admission to different colleges across the state and beyond."
The college said prospective students can learn about the fee waivers and other incentives GGC offers its new students, as well as about the Georgia Apply to College program, by sending an email to ggcadmissions@ggc.edu.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
