Michelle Rosemond, vice president for Student Engagement and Success at Georgia Gwinnett College, was selected as one of 22 senior-level higher education professionals to participate in the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ 2022 Millennium Leadership Initiative.
MLI is a premier leadership development program that provides individuals traditionally underrepresented in the highest ranks of postsecondary education with the opportunity to develop skills, gain a philosophical overview, and build the network and knowledge needed to advance to a president or chancellor position.
Rosemond, known for her dedication to student success and wellness, has been published in “Diverse Issues in Higher Education” and “Times Higher Education,” and has presented nationally for the AASCU and National Association of Student Affairs Personnel Administrators on topics like underrepresented minorities in STEM and demonstrations of her work on labor market data-implications for practitioners. She uses innovative, forward-thinking, data-informed decision making and consensus building to promote student success ecosystems that rely on empirical data.
“I’m honored to be selected for this program. AASCU is committed to equity and excellence in education. GGC mirrors this commitment through professional development for its leaders, faculty, staff and students,” Rosemond said. “I look forward to putting this opportunity to work for GGC and its students.”
Since its inception 23 years ago, 694 participants have graduated from MLI. One-fifth of MLI graduates have become a president or chancellor, and more than one-third have advanced significantly to other leadership positions within higher education, including at the state level.
