Georgia Gwinnett College will celebrate spring commencement ceremonies this week, but it's going to be a little different from usual.
For starters, GGC is holding ceremonies for two graduating classes — the classes of 2020 and 2021 — and there will also be a hybrid nature to the schedule. GGC officials are planning to hold both online and in-person ceremonies.
The first ceremony will be held online at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with GGC President Jann L. Joseph, commencement student speaker Yesmeen Jaser and Alumni Board chairperson Sasha Ruiz.
There will then be three in-person ceremonies held on Thursday at the Infinite Energy Center. The first two ceremonies, at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., will be for members of the class of 2021. Students recognized at these ceremonies include LaNece Strickland, a criminal justice student who was recognized by state legislators earlier this year during the University System of Georgia Board of Regents’ 2021 Academic Recognition Day.
The final ceremony, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, will be members of GGC's class of 2020. Among the degrees that will be conferred at this ceremony is a posthumous bachelor's degree in business administration for Alexander Elbaz, who died in February 2020. Elbaz's mother, Joy Crowe, will take her son's place in the ceremony.
