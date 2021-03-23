Georgia Gwinnett College announced this week that it will hold three in-person ceremonies for spring graduates.
The commencement ceremonies will be held May 13 st the Infinite Energy Arena in unincorporated Duluth. The school said more than 700 graduates will be recognized and that the Class of 2020 is also invited to participate.
The ceremonies, which will adhere to social distancing protocols, will be held at 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. School officials said all graduates who attend in person must register though their graduate registration portal and will be assigned a ceremony based on school and class year once they are registered.
Every student will receive at least two guest tickets, GGC officials said. The number of guests per graduate will be based on current public health guidance and may increase closer to the ceremony date. Graduates must pre-register their guests through the graduate registration portal.
GGC officials said attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. All ceremonies will be live streamed for those unable to attend, the school said.
For more information, go to ggc.edu/commencement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.