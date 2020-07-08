Georgia Gwinnett College is partnering with the American Red Cross to solicit blood donations through its #SleevesUp campaign, which uses an online site to attract blood donation pledges.
GGC Assistant Director of Wellness Programming Katie Buell-Corbridge said the college’s goal is 150 pledges. She encouraged spreading awareness for the drive, noting that just one donation can save three lives.
Participants also can get a free COVID-19 antibody test during their appointment.
“It’s important to know that even if you cannot donate blood you can still have an impact by encouraging others to donate or just sharing this blood drive on your social media pages,” Buell-Corbridge said.
GGC’s campaign, called #SleevesUpGGC, uses a dedicated page where donors can access information about eligibility and locate their nearest donation site.
After setting up a donation appointment through the website, participants can upload a picture to their social media profiles tagged with #SleevesUpGGC to possibly be featured on GGC’s various platforms and webpages.
Kace Garcesa, who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, has donated regularly since she was 16. She said she looks at the bigger picture when it comes to blood donation.
“I donate because I understand that blood donations are about more than just myself,” Garcesa said. “My one donation could help keep someone’s loved one alive or be vital in a treatment somewhere later down the road.”
Since 2012, GGC has partnered with either the American Red Cross or Life South to host an annual blood drive.
To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/38CtFZ7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.