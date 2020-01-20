Junior Chemistry major Lois Iddrisu propped up the get-well soon card she’d made on a table in the lobby of Georgia Gwinnett College’s 1000 Building residence hall.
She’d cover the blank paper front and back with words of encouragement and doodles she thought might brighten the day of a patient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The inside of the card folds out into a picture of a mountain landscape.
She’s modest, but proud of her artistic chops.
“I like to believe I am (artistic),” she said.
It was one of a dozen she and other student volunteers created during a Martin Luther King Day of Service “Brunches and Blankets” community service project. GGC students were also creating “no sew” blankets and friendship bracelets and writing letters to young patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Iddrisu also volunteers at CHOA, which was just one of the beneficiaries of Monday’s project.
“We want them to know we do care and do think about them,” Iddrisu said. “Sometimes it’s difficult to get that across. I always say, 'If it brings a smile to their face, that’s a good thing.'”
There were also hygiene products that were packed into boxes and sent to the Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry, a nonprofit organization which provides food and other necessities to families in Lawrenceville and Dacula. The ministry will donate the packages to members in the community.
Some of the student volunteers, including Iddrisu, were part of GGC’s student service organization called Grizzlies Serve. GGC’s assistant director of community engagement and service Nury Lizeth Castro, who coordinates projects like this for Grizzlies Serve, said the organization typically organizes a large-scale community service project on Martin Luther King Day. This time, the project stayed on campus to give other students, like the GGC men’s soccer team, a chance to help out.
“This year we decided to keep it on campus just to emphasize to students that they don’t have to go far to do service,” Castro said. “They can have an impact on the community from where they live.”
Although classes were out on Monday, there was still a considerable turnout in the common area of the GGC dormitory. At one point Monday afternoon, roughly 50 people were helping make blankets, cards and bracelets or assembling hygiene boxes.
Grizzlies Serve further benefits the Lawrenceville Co-op through its microgarden. Grizzlies Serve volunteers oversee the garden which grows produce that is donated to the co-op.
The Lawrenceville Co-op's distribution network helps the volunteers impact reach families in Lawrenceville and Dacula, but some students see need on GGC’s own campus.
Those local partnerships with GGC could grow to other Gwinnett-based businesses in the future, but Maleka Willcox, a senior Human Development and Aging Services major, said Grizzlies Serve can help support their own classmates to build a strong foundation of support on campus. That can develop a culture that leads to more volunteering and a larger community service footprint in the future.
“Every student has a story and I feel like there are a lot of students with stories that have not been heard yet,” Willcox said. “There’s a lot of students that have needs, which is why we’re doing the blankets. You never know what a student is going through mentally or emotionally.”
