Georgia Gwinnett College celebrated the school’s inaugural Sustainability Week Feb. 17-21 with a keystone event on Friday at the college’s athletics complex.
GGC students planted two Redbud trees on campus, hosted by the GGC Sustainability Committee and the Council for Student Athletes and Outdoor Adventures.
“We want to better educate the community about sustainability and increase awareness about campus and community activities that can help us live more sustainably,” said associate professor of biology Elizabeth Sudduth, chair of GGC’s Sustainability Committee.
Comprised of GGC students, faculty and staff, the college’s Sustainability Committee collaborates to create awareness about sustainability issues, practices and resources.
“We want the campus community to understand the need for more sustainable practices for the future,” said Sudduth. “Sometimes environmental news can be depressing, so we hope that our focus on providing resources for concrete actions that they can take will help make this more useful for today and more beneficial for future generations.”
