Mercer University College of Pharmacy and Georgia Gwinnett College signed a transfer admission agreement on March 29. Pictured, from left, are Mercer Provost Dr. Scott Davis, Mercer College of Pharmacy Dean Dr. Brian Crabtree, GGC School of Science and Technology Dean Dr. Chavonda Mills, and GGC Provost Dr. George Low. 

 Photo: Paula Heller

Mercer University College of Pharmacy and Georgia Gwinnett College recently signed a transfer admission agreement that will enable GGC students to receive priority applicant status for the College of Pharmacy’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Under the terms of the agreement, students in this pathway program will complete their prerequisites and part of their bachelor’s degree requirements at GGC before enrolling in Mercer’s Pharm.D. program. They will then be able to transfer back the first year of Mercer’s Pharm.D. program credits to fulfill the requirements for their bachelor’s degree at GGC.

