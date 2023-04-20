Mercer University College of Pharmacy and Georgia Gwinnett College signed a transfer admission agreement on March 29. Pictured, from left, are Mercer Provost Dr. Scott Davis, Mercer College of Pharmacy Dean Dr. Brian Crabtree, GGC School of Science and Technology Dean Dr. Chavonda Mills, and GGC Provost Dr. George Low.
Mercer University College of Pharmacy and Georgia Gwinnett College recently signed a transfer admission agreement that will enable GGC students to receive priority applicant status for the College of Pharmacy’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Under the terms of the agreement, students in this pathway program will complete their prerequisites and part of their bachelor’s degree requirements at GGC before enrolling in Mercer’s Pharm.D. program. They will then be able to transfer back the first year of Mercer’s Pharm.D. program credits to fulfill the requirements for their bachelor’s degree at GGC.
An advantage of the program is that it will save GGC students a year in earning their bachelor’s degrees. The program also provides enhanced advising from a Mercer pre-pharmacy adviser each year of their undergraduate studies.
“Georgia Gwinnett College has an established, successful record of preparing students for graduate studies in pharmacy,” said Dr. Chavonda Mills, dean of GGC’s School of Science and Technology. “With this agreement, our students now have a guided and accelerated pathway to Mercer University’s Pharm.D. program, saving them both time and tuition dollars.”
“This partnership with Georgia Gwinnett College will provide opportunities for GGC students to engage with Mercer faculty, students, and admissions staff through enhanced advisement and mentorship during their undergraduate studies, while also decreasing the total time for them to complete their degrees and enter health care as practicing pharmacists,” said Dr. Brian Crabtree, dean of the College of Pharmacy.
Representatives of the University, the College of Pharmacy and GGC gathered at the University’s Cecil B. Day Graduate and Professional Campus in Atlanta on March 29 for a formal signing of the agreement.
