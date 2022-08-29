Georgia Gwinnett College bucked enrollment trends for the fall semester with new student enrollment up 14% from fall 2021 and up 15% from fall 2020.
The college’s total enrollment – new, returning and transfer students – is trending up a percentage point from last fall.
Michael Poll, GGC’s vice president of Enrollment Management Services, said that the college is working to reverse the enrollment declines caused by the global pandemic.
“As pandemic restrictions have lifted, we have been able to meet with prospective students both on campus and in the high schools,” he said. “Both our admissions and financial aid offices have been very active hosting students on campus through tours, workshops, free testing and individual appointments.”
Poll said GGC’s outreach to high school campuses has been crucial in the college’s recruitment efforts. Unique programs such as instant decision days, as well as services such as transcript pick up, counseling appointments and college workshops have been well received by high school seniors.
“Offering extra assistance and guidance is particularly meaningful to students as they navigate the college enrollment process,” Poll said.
Although student enrollment numbers in the initial few weeks of the semester are typically fluid and subject to change, Poll said all signs point to a robust fall enrollment. These numbers will be verified later this fall by the University System of Georgia. Other notable gains include:
• New international students more than doubled over last year with an increase in students from South Korea, Vietnam and India.
• New transfer student enrollment increased 33% over last fall.
• New freshmen increased 14% over last fall.
• Registered Hispanic students now stand at 27%, up a percentage point from last year.
With increases in enrollment come increases in students seeking the “full campus experience.” Toward that end, students living in campus housing increased 16% from last year.
“It appears we have turned the corner and are heading back to enrollment growth,” Poll said. “I expect this trend to continue for GGC.”
