Screen Shot 2022-08-29 at 1.00.54 PM.png

Students change class during the first week of Georgia Gwinnett College's fall semester.

 Photo: Rod Reilly/GGC

Georgia Gwinnett College bucked enrollment trends for the fall semester with new student enrollment up 14% from fall 2021 and up 15% from fall 2020.

The college’s total enrollment – new, returning and transfer students – is trending up a percentage point from last fall.

