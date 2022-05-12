Eric Thomas can thank a blueberry pie for helping spur the new Georgia Gwinnett College alum toward a path to becoming a "Grizzly."
Thomas — who uses they, them and their pronouns — was this year's student speaker and they recalled how struggles in a baking class, particularly, with making a blueberry pie, led to them dropping out of culinary school. It's a move that led them to re-evaluate where they were going in life and they ultimately decided to enroll at GGC.
Thomas graduated from the college with summa cum laude honors and a degree in human development and aging services on Thursday.
"Class of 2022, here is my message," Thomas said. "I want all of you apply this question, 'Why am I doing this?' to everything you do, whether it's a job, a hobby, a relationship, a video game, a vacation, raising kids, taking care of loved ones, or literally anything in your life.
"(Ask) 'Why am I doing this?' Surely the answer will lead you in the right direction, because you are navigating your own journey."
Thomas was one of the more than 660 GGC students who graduated from the college during a commencement ceremony held at the Gas South Arena on Wednesday. GGC President Jann Joseph said the new graduates join the ranks of more than 11,000 people who are alumni of the college.
Joseph praised the graduating class for overcoming a less than traditional tenure in college and for showing tenacity in pursuing their college degrees. When most of the graduating class began at GGC, the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet begun and the class had to shift from traditional in-person instruction to virtual instruction and finally back to in-person instruction over the course of the pandemic.
"These are the students who overcame the challenges of a pandemic," Joseph told the graduates and their family and friends. "Class of 2022, you are warriors. Everyone in this room, whether you know them or not is proud of you and in support of your continued progression beyond GGC."
But, commencement speaker Hank Stewart, an author and poet laureate, offered up some advice to the graduates, telling them their time was valuable and not to waste it on people who would drag them down.
“Graduates, you have more days in front of you than behind you,” Stewart said. “Don’t let anyone waste your time. Stop waiting to enjoy special occasions. Your most valuable asset is not your house, your car, your financial portfolio. It’s your time.”
