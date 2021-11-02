Georgia Gwinnett College saw an overall 5.8% drop in enrollment this fall as the University System of Georgia as a whole saw a decline in the number of students taking classes this year.
The numbers released by the university system on Monday show GGC has an overall enrollment of 10,949 students this fall, compared to an enrollment of 11,627 pupils in the fall 2020 semester. In all, 21 USG institutions saw their enrollments decline this fall as the university system as a whole saw a 0.2% decline in enrollment.
“I appreciate all the challenges our students have overcome as they have persisted on their journey toward their degree from a USG institution,” USG Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said in a statement. “I applaud our presidents, faculty and staff for all they’ve done to make this fall successful.”
GGC had the seventh largest enrollment drop in the entire university system, according to the report released on Monday.
The enrollment drop at GGC mirrored what happened, to varying degrees, at every other state college in the university system, however.
That classification, which includes GGC and eight other institutions, saw a collective enrollment drop of 6.7% this fall. The two schools with the largest enrollment drops in the entire university system, East Georgia State College with a 16.2% drop and South Georgia State College with a 12.5% drop, are in this classification.
In addition to East Georgia State and South Georgia State, the only schools in the entire university system who had larger enrollment drops than GGC were: Georgia Highlands College (7.7%); Middle Georgia State University (6.2%); College of Coastal Georgia (6%); and Valdosta State University (5.9%).
But, while the report shows a decline in the number of students enrolled at GGC, it also gives a view at the makeup of the college’s student body.
GGC has 422 dual enrollment students this fall, as well as 3,982 freshmen, 2,397 sophomores, 1,917 juniors and 2,085 seniors.
Black students make up 31.8% of the GGC student body, with Hispanic or Latino students constituting another 26% followed by White students (25.6%), Asian students (11.6%), multi-racial students (3.9%), students of unknown race (0.7%), American Indian students (0.2%) and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students (0.1%).
The report also shows 10,373 students at GGC are Georgia residents, with another 265 students being residents of other states and a further 311 students being residents of other countries.
The report also shows that females constitute 58.7% of GGC’s student body.
The only schools in the USG that posted enrollment increases were Georgia Tech (10.3%); Kennesaw State University (4.4%); the University of Georgia (2.5%); Georgia Southern University (0.5%); and Augusta University (0.4%).
