The University System of Georgia reported enrollment gains for Georgia Gwinnett College for the fall semester of 2019.
The USG lists GGC’s overall fall enrollment at 12,831, which is a 2.6% increase from 2018. GGC was the only one of eight state colleges that reflected an increase in enrollment from last year.
GGC also saw a 3.1% gain in full-time student enrollment. GGC has the second-highest percentage of full-time students among USG's state colleges (66%).
GGC is the eighth largest of the 26 institutions within the USG and the largest classified as a state college.
Fall enrollment for freshman students increased by 14% from 2018.
GGC’s Vice President of Enrollment Management Services Michael Poll said the college is working hard at getting its name out to local high school students.
“We made a concerted effort to collaborate more efficiently with our feeder schools and counselors to ascertain and meet their needs,” he said in a press release from the college.
Poll said the experience for visitors taking tours of the campus has also been restructured, which he believes has helped the college appeal more to potential students.
Demographically, GGC saw the biggest change in enrollment with the Hispanic/Latino student population. Enrollment of the Hispanic/Latino demographic increased to 3,016 students or 23% in 2019. The school reflected 32% enrollment for black/African American students, 28% for white students and 11% for Asian students.
The college showed a 57.2% enrollment rate for female students.
The majority of GGC students paying tuition hail from within the state (12,148), compared to 351 out-of-state students and 332 international students.
The overall enrollment of the USG reached a record high and reflected a 1.5% increase.