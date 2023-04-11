This rendering shows what the arena floor for Georgia Gwinnett College's convocation center would look like when set up for basketball games. GGC President Jann L. Joseph confirmed the college is working on an application to the University System of Georgia to expand its athletic department and launch men's and women's basketball programs.
Photo: Georgia Gwinnett College
If the groundbreaking for a new convocation center that will include a basketball arena wasn’t enough of a clue, Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph confirmed it after the ceremony.
GGC is seeking the University System of Georgia’s permission to expand its athletic department and add men’s and women’s basketball programs. The first steps in lunching teams is to file paperwork with the university system.
“We are actually in the process of making the application to the system,” Joseph said. “There’s a process where it goes through the system. We ask them and present a pro forma.
“We feel pretty confident that we have the capacity to do so. We have the student interest. We have one of the best athletic programs in the NAIA division with our tennis teams and we’re also nicely located here in metro Atlanta where the capacity to recruit students is really strong for us, including from neighboring states.”
GGC’s president said there is no timeline on when a decision could be made about adding basketball teams. The teams, if approved, would compete in NAIA like GGC’s other athletic programs.
GGC’s athletic department currently offers six athletic programs, including men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball and softball programs.
“I have my own World Series ring from the World Series competition we won for baseball a couple of years ago,” Joseph said. “We have consistently won in tennis. We’ve won in tennis so many times that we stopped counting ... and our soccer team has been doing really, really well.”
The college already has one high profile figure looking forward to GGC Grizzly basketball games: University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue.
During the groundbreaking for the convocation center, Perdue enthusiastically touted a future basketball team.
“We want (the center) done well and quick so then we can come back and start playing basketball in this great convocation center,” Perdue said.
