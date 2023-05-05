Georgia Gwinnett College officials say the school is taking steps to increase retention and graduation rates among a population that has historically dealt with challenges by hosting the Inaugural African American Male Initiative Summit on April 28 at the college’s campus.

The event, sponsored by GGC’s AAMI-Elite Scholars program, created a forum for African American males to share experiences and discuss positive solutions, school officials said. Throughout the day, students shared their perspectives about the challenges they face as well as the support they have received through AAMI.

