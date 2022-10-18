Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 9.42.27 PM.png

A $3.7M Teacher Quality Grant will provide funding for 40 GGC students to complete a year of residency in addition to induction support during their first two years of teaching in the Gwinnett County Public School system.

 Photo: GGC

The School of Education at Georgia Gwinnett College has been awarded a Teacher Quality Grant (TQP) from the U.S. Department of Education of more than $3.7 million, disbursed over five years.

GGC is the only Georgia institution among 22 schools nationwide selected to receive this funding.