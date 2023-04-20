With more than 11,000 students and more than 1,000 faculty and staff, the dining hall at Georgia Gwinnett College stays busy serving more than 3,000 meals daily. That can add up to a lot of food waste if all those diners don’t clean their plates.

One student decided to find a way to repurpose all that organic material, making GGC’s dining operations more sustainable while at the same time providing a teaching tool to students.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.