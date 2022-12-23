HHMI.JPG

Georgia Gwinnett College biology professor Dr. Latayna Hammonds-Odie, shown working with students in a classroom, is on the research team.

 Photo: Rod Reilly/GGC

Georgia Gwinnett College will join with 103 higher education institutions nationwide that will research initiatives to advance diversity and inclusiveness practices in STEM education.

Funded by a six-year $60 million grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s (HHMI) Inclusive Excellence 3 (IE3) initiative, the institutional teams have been organized into seven “learning community clusters,” (LCC) with each tackling one of the below challenges: