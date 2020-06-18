Georgia Gwinnett College will resume in-person classes for the fall semester, starting Aug. 10, with safety and social distancing accommodations in place.
The college canceled face-to-face classes and moved to online classes starting in mid-March and continued that way through the end of spring semester to prevent spread of COVID-19.
“A great deal of planning and preparation, involving a number of scenarios, is underway to prepare to bring employees and students back to campus so that everyone may engage in the full higher education experience,” GGC President Jann L. Joseph said.
Joseph said the college continues to work with the University System of Georgia in tandem with the governor’s office and the Georgia Department of Health to make informed decisions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the status of the campus.
To promote safety, students will take hybrid courses, where they alternate between learning in the classroom and learning online.
Students who live on campus will see safety measures that include a two-person suite, offering private bedrooms and a shared bathroom with just one suitemate; enhanced common space cleaning, based on CDC guidelines; and touchless hand sanitizers located at every entrance.
GGC’s employees, most of whom have also been teleworking since mid-March, will be welcomed back to campus July 6 in a phased approach with staggered, rotating schedules for those working onsite and remotely.
By the time classes start in the fall, nearly all employees will be back on campus. College officials said those returning to campus will see additional communications and signage promoting methods to minimize risk of spreading the virus.
GGC continues to offer health services through its onsite health clinic. Officials also ask guests and visitors to continue to conduct business by appointment via phone or teleconferencing as departments ramp up onsite operations.
“I want to assure you that the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority,” Joseph said.
Information about GGC’s campus resources, services and more can be found at the college's Public Health FAQ page.
