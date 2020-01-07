A Georgia Gwinnett College professor is in a Maryland hospital recovering from injuries he received in a hit-and-run accident on New Year’s Eve.
Tom Gluick is an assistant professor of chemistry at GGC, and is recovering after multiple surgeries at Maryland’s R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Gluick’s ex-wife, Sheila Garrity said.
Gluick was walking across the street near the Towson Mall in Maryland and was struck by a vehicle that reportedly left the scene. He was stopping in Maryland on his way home to metro-Atlanta after visiting family in New York.
Gluick was airlifted to Shock Trauma in critical condition. FOX 5 Atlanta reported Gluick suffered broken bones in his arms, eye sockets, right leg and eight ribs. Garrity wrote that Gluick has undergone multiple surgeries since the accident. Garrity wrote Gluick was gaining consciousness on Monday, and he discovered some new injuries to his humerus.
Garrity launched a Go Fund Me to help fund his recovery. The fundraiser had exceeded $12,000 on Tuesday afternoon.
Garrity said the road to recovery for Gluick will be a long one, but she was keeping him in positives spirits and was encouraged by the support from the community helping aid his recovery.
“I remind myself and Tom of all we have to be grateful for: he is alive, he is under the care of the best available providers in the country at Shock Trauma, and he is surrounded by people who care,” Garrity wrote. “It takes a village and I thank you all.”
Georgia Gwinnett College issued a statement consoling Gluick and his friends and family recovery.
“We are very sorry to learn of Dr. Gluick’s situation,” the statement said. “He is a member of our Grizzly family and our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends during this difficult time.”