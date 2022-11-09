Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 10.30.56 AM.png

Latanya Hammonds-Odie as made it her mission to show GGC students — particularly the disadvantaged and those in groups historically excluded from science — the joys and challenges of science.

 Photo: Rod Reilly/GGC

Latanya Hammonds-Odie knew from an early age that she would impact others. It was a family tradition.

“I’m a third-generation college graduate. Sometimes I joke that I had to get a Ph.D. because that’s the only way I could have done better than my parents and grandmothers,” said Hammonds-Odie, a professor of biology at Georgia Gwinnett College.