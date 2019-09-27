A Georgia Gwinnett College professor has gone viral on Twitter after a photo surfaced of her carrying a student's child on her back while teaching a class.
On Sept. 19, a photo of Ramata Sissoko Cissé teaching a class while a child was strapped to her back was posted on Twitter by the professor's daughter, Anna. The post said Cisse stepped forward after a student had trouble finding someone to babysit her toddler while she attended class.
Cisse is an assistant professor of biology for anatomy and physiology at GGC, according to the school's website.
Oh, and that class during which Cisse carried the toddler around? It was three hours long.
"My mom is my role model," Cisse's daughter wrote in the post. "Her student couldn’t find a babysitter today and being the true African mother that she is, taught a three hour class with the baby on her back and fed him.
my mom is my role model. her student couldn’t find a babysitter today & being the true African mother that she is, taught a THREE hour class with the baby on her back & fed him. I’m so blessed to be raised by a woman who loves the world as much as her own children. pic.twitter.com/6yuynJhuPw— Annadote 💊 (@AnnaKhadejah) September 20, 2019
"I’m so blessed to be raised by a woman who loves the world as much as her own children."
The Twitter post has been retweeted about 11,000 times has been liked more than 57,000 times. There were also 197 responses to the post.
The story has since been picked up by outlets such as FOX News, CNN and Yahoo Lifestyle.
Cisse's daughter said that, in addition to being a college professor, her mother also runs a nonprofit that she started to sponsor children for schools in Mali. The daughter encouraged Twitter followers to contribute to the nonprofit's GoFundMe page at bit.ly/2nfiYIq.
The child that Cisse carried during the class slept most of the time, her daughter said.
Some of Cisse's students saw the post and responded to it by offering praise for the professor.
"No lie your mom is my anatomy professor and this just happened on Thursday in our class," Luis Eduardo said in a response tweet. "She's probably one of the best professors I've had. Dr. Cisse is the GOAT."