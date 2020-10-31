For the last few decades, there has been a consistent story about Georgia’s political landscape: It’s been solidly red, with Republicans controlling the state government.
In recent years, that has begun to change. It’s now considered more at play for both parties, especially after Gov. Brian Kemp’s narrow victory in the 2018 governor’s race.
One sign of how at play it is can be seen in how much attention the campaigns of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have been paying to Georgia in the closing weeks of this year’s presidential race. One could also look at the closeness of the race for Sen. David Perdue’s seat.
But, Georgia Gwinnett College political science professor Linda Mancillas said voters don’t have to look very far to see signs of how much Georgia’s political landscape.
They only have to look at the two north metro Atlanta congressional districts, the 6th and the 7th.
“Both of these races, to me are sort of interesting from a political science standpoint because they’ve got some different elements in it that Georgia’s not used to,” Mancillas said. “Georgia’s used to just red, but no, we are changing diversely. We’ve got some different kind of constituents here, and politicians are having to pay attention.”
The 6th Congressional District includes North Fulton and parts of Cobb and north DeKalb counties while the 7th Congressional District includes parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties.
The 6th congressional already flipped from Republican to Democratic hands in 2018 when Lucy McBath defeated then-incumbent Karen Handel. McBath and Handel are now in a rematch.
Over in the 7th Congressional District, which is open this year, Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, a college professor, is running against Republican Rich McCormick, an ER doctor. Bourdeaux narrowly lost the race for this seat to Rep. Rob Woodall in 2018 by a margin of just 433 votes.
Mancillas said health care will be a big issue in both races because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the issue of coverage for pre-existing conditions being a central topic. In the 7th District race, in particular, health-related issues ranging from access to insurance to how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major topic.
“It really comes down to, I think, health insurance which is really important even for people who don’t care about politics, and the rest of (the issues) is sort of like fluff,” Mancillas said. “You can talk about social issues all you want to, but people want to make sure they’re covered with health insurance, and the Republicans are basically being forced into saying ‘OK, let’s cover pre-existing conditions.’
“That is a real battle and I think it’s going to important to this election.”
But, demographics will likely play a role in this year’s elections for the 6th and 7th districts as well.
In Cobb County, which is part of the 6th Congressional District, about 15.7% of the population was born outside the U.S. while 20.8% speak a language other than English in their home, according to estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The demographics get more diverse as you head east into Johns Creek and Gwinnett County.
In Johns Creek, on the eastern side of the 6th district, 36.2% of the city’s residents are estimated to speak a language other than English at home. The Census Bureau did not have data available for foreign-born residents in the city.
And, in Gwinnett County, which is mostly in the 7th district but is also split with the 4th and 10th Congressional District, 25.3% of the population was born outside the U.S. and 34.7% of the residents speak a language other than English at home.
On the northern side of the 7th district, in Forsyth County, 16.7% of the population is foreign-born and 21.6% speak a language other than English at home.
In each area, Spanish is the most common non-English language spoken in homes. It is followed by Asian and Pacific Islander languages in Gwinnett and Forsyth counties as well as John Creek. Spanish is followed by “other Indo-European languages” in Cobb County.
By comparison, the Census Bureau reported that, nationwide, only 13.5% of Americans were born outside the U.S. and that 21.5% of Americans speak a language other than English at home.
“We’ve had a change in population,” Mancillas said. “We’ve had an influx in Hispanic voters, but you can say we have more Hispanic voters (however) we have more Hispanic people who are voting,” said ..., who said she herself is Hispanic. “Traditionally, in Georgia, Hispanics didn’t vote. Even when they could, they didn’t ...
“The Hispanic vote is very, very important and especially in Gwinnett County.”
Mancillas acknowledged, however, Hispanic voters can not be categorized singularly as a block of Republican or Democratic voters.
“You can not say all hispanics are for Biden, because we’ve got a bunch of people here who are for Trump for different reasons,” she said. “It’s still interesting to look at the population. We have a large Asian population in Gwinnett County, so you’ve got that diversity that Georgia is really not used to except, in some ways, in downtown Atlanta, in the urban Atlanta area.”
And, in a year when Georgia is considered an at play prize for both of the major parties in the presidential race, Mancillas said it’s worth paying attention to what happens in the 6th and 7th District races to see what they show about Georgia as a whole.
“A lot of people think politics is boring,” she said. “Well, these are two races that are definitely not boring. Even to the person who is not interested in politics, these are two very, very different races with different candidates.”
