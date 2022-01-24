The Rowen Foundation announced on Monday the addition of three new board members, including Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann Joseph.
Joseph is joined on the board by University of Georgia Provost S. Jack Hu and Georgia Institute of Technology Vice President of Institute Relations Bert Reeves. Rowen is the 2,000-acre innovation community that is coming to the Dacula area.
“A key to Rowen’s success in serving the future of Georgia is through deep partnerships with our institutions of higher learning,” said Sachin Shailendra, chair of the Rowen Foundation. “Jann, Jack and Bert are three of our state’s most respected academic leaders, and they will bring immense value and insight to Rowen as site development begins and we activate the partnerships and programs that will bring a unique mix of tenants to our property.”
Joseph has served as president of GGC since 2019. She currently serves as chair of the University System of Georgia Council on General Education and also serves on the boards of the Atlanta Regional Council for Higher Education, Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Hispanic Chamber, Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful, Rainbow Village and The Water Tower at Gwinnett.
As senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Georgia’s land grant university, Hu oversees instruction, research, public service and outreach, and information technology. Hu is also UGA Foundation Distinguished Professor of Engineering. Prior to his appointment at UGA in 2019, Hu was Vice President for Research at the University of Michigan, where he oversaw a research enterprise that generates annual expenditures exceeding $1.5 billion and spans the university’s campuses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint.
Reeves served for seven years in the Georgia General Assembly. He provides leadership for the Institute’s strategic external relations, including government and community relations, economic development, and other external facing areas. An attorney by trade, Reeves earned his bachelor of science degree in management at Georgia Tech and a law degree from Stetson University.
Joseph, Hu and Reeves join founding board members Shailendra and Sam Hinton on the board.
Foundation leaders also announced plans to host the “State of Rowen” on Jan. 27 at GGC from 9 to 11 a.m. Currently, in person attendance is by invitation only, but the event will be livestreamed. See rowenlife.com/news for livestream details.
“The State of Rowen is an opportunity for us to shape the future of the project as we share our progress with the community,” said Rowen Foundation President and CEO Mason Ailstock. “We are bringing together a diverse set of experts in agriculture, medicine, and the environment and creating opportunities for them to interact with each other and local leaders who have invested in Rowen. We can’t wait to see what kind of energy and ideas emerge.”
Speakers expected to attend include Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, State USDA Director Arthur Tripp, leadership from PCOM, Ramp Marketing, Georgia FirstGen, BoehringerIngelheim, The Jones Center at Ichauway, and AGCO. This inaugural event will share Rowen’s accomplishments over the last year, highlight work on the horizon and cast a vision for the future.
