Georgia Gwinnett College is expected to soon begin offering a new bachelor's degree in health science in an effort to help meet a need for skilled health professionals, school officials recently announced.
The new bachelor of science degree is still pending approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, but if approved it will provide students with both classroom instruction and real world experience in local hospitals, clinics and health departments.
The degree would be offered through GGC’s School of Health Sciences, which already has an accredited nursing program.
“The need for skilled health care professionals is crucial, now more than ever," GGC senior vice president for academic affairs and provost T.J. Arant said. “We’re committed to preparing our students for successful careers in this fast-growing industry.”
GGC officials cited a Georgia Department of Labor report which showed health professions as having one of the highest annual growth rates through 2026 among industries in the state. There will be two concentrations offered as part of the new degree. One would be a patient navigator track and the other would be a public health concentration.
“Currently, there are three active Bachelor of Science in health science programs in the University System of Georgia with insufficient graduation numbers to meet the workforce needs of Georgia,” noted Diane White, dean of GGC’s School of Health Sciences. “These programs are located outside of the region that GGC serves.”
The patient navigator concentration would be particularly rare because GGC would be one of only three schools in the nation that offers it. Georgia Gwinnett officials said students in that concentration would learn how to guide patients through various treatment plan options. Students would also learn how to connect patients with resources available in their community and work with doctors and nurses to create, implement and evaluate the patient's plan of care.
“We are excited about Georgia Gwinnett College developing a program for patient navigators,” said Jay Dennard, the chief operating officer of Northside Hospital Duluth. “Our community will benefit greatly, as patients are in need of assistance with navigating their continuum of care. This program will add an additional layer to our already successful and long-term partnership with GGC.”
Meanwhile, the public health concentration would teach students how to tackled health issues of people in school, workplace and community environments, and work with health care agencies in their area and across the nation to encourage health and wellness.
Students in the public health concentration would also learn how to help out during disasters and pandemics, something that is currently in the news with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
School officials said students who earn the degree will be prepared to hold jobs in hospitals, research laboratories, private medical offices, ambulatory clinics, public health entities, government agencies and the insurance industry.
“Georgia Gwinnett College’s specialized training will enhance a student’s ability to operate through the lens of population health while enhancing clinical care, health education, disease prevention and preparedness for our community,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, M.D., who is the district health director for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments.
