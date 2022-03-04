It’s not necessarily easy to measure the amount of learning loss caused by the COVID pandemic, but it’s not hard to see that students across the nation are still struggling to catch up after a difficult year of closed campuses and zoom classes.
In response to this troubling trend, Georgia Gwinnett College and Gwinnett County Public Schools have entered into a partnership establishing an innovative tutoring program that will be a win-win situation for students from both entities.
“This is not just a Gwinnett need or a state of Georgia need,” said Dr. Amber Ebert, assistant professor for science education at GGC. “This is a national need. Tutoring is literally one of the biggest interventions that a lot of states across the country have looked into to help to start to address learning loss due to COVID.
“Though this project is innovative and wonderful … it’s very much mirroring a national need. Gwinnett County has been very smart to capitalize on that. They understand the need and are doing things the right way.”
In a program that has been in development since August and was rolled out this week, some 75 GGC students will serve as tutors for approximately 170 students attending elementary schools in the county. It is expected that the tutoring program will reach into the school system’s middle and high school ranks in the coming school year.
“This is one way that Gwinnett County is meeting the needs of their students,” said Ebert, who noted that GCPS will utilize some of its federal COVID relief funds to implement the program. “We already had a strong partnership with GCPS … and we wanted to continue to grow our partnerships and be a part of this tutoring initiative as well.”
The partnership began on Monday at Bethesda Elementary School in Lawrenceville. Jasmin Orellana Garcia, a senior from Lawrenceville who graduated in 2017 from Archer High School, is one of the GGC mentors.
She said she enjoys working with the elementary students while also getting hands-on experience for her future as a teacher.
“The School of Education has been a great program at GGC. I feel that the courses and professors have prepared me so much, especially with the new tutoring program,” she said. “I am so excited to be working with the students here at Bethesda Elementary. I like it because I feel that I will be able to now use everything that my courses and professors taught me and implement everything I know with this new program.
“I am also so excited to be able to make an impact on the students I am working with.”
Anita Anderson, assistant professor of curriculum and instruction in GGC’s School of Education, said that math and reading will be the tutorial nucleus for elementary school students, with a widening of the scope of subjects when upper grades enter the picture, with more content-specific sessions featuring subjects like science and history.
“Our major focus is in elementary school, but we do have candidates that are working or are scheduled to be working (on tutoring in upper grades),” said Anderson. “The goal is to expand to middle schools and high schools, which is a little more subject-specific. You really have to seek out tutors that have that content knowledge and make sure they’re supported by tutoring managers. It’s another layer of complexity placing them, but we can handle that.”
Ebert noted that most of the six dozen GGC students who have been hired as tutors are from the college’s School of Education and added that other students from other disciplines also wanted to get involved.
“The majority of the students are in our School of Education program and they range from pre-ed majors to our current candidates, who are juniors and seniors and are full-time student teachers,” she said. “But we’ve also been grateful to have our partners across campus — deans, chairs and faculty members — who saw this opportunity with their students who have majors in other areas, so we have math majors, science majors, English majors, history majors — we are casting a broad net and we’re grateful to have that interest from these passionate and qualified candidates from across our campus that we’ve interviewed and who have earned positions as tutors.”
The student tutors will also have the benefit of GGC faculty helping them along as managers and advisors, an amenity Ebert and Anderson were clearly enthused about
“We had to establish a tutoring business to do this, so we decided if our dean would allow it we’d start from the ground up and think about what would make our tutoring program meet the needs of our students and the GCPS students, and one of the key things was we wanted our students to still have the support of a trained faculty member,” said Anderson. “I understand instructional coaching and how students can learn a great deal from practicing those skills and getting that feedback.”
The tutoring program is just the latest development in a partnership that has proven to be beneficial for GGC and GCPS.
“We’re grateful for the partnership that we have with GCPS,” Ebert said. “They make it easy, they really do. We all have similar goals to serve the community and serve the teachers, students and schools, and they just make it really easy to have a beautiful partnership.
“This has been a lot of work — it’s not easy starting a new program, especially in a district with more than 100,000 students. It’s a huge undertaking. But everyone has been very understanding and patient — everyone really wants this to work and they see the value.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.