Wednesday's first semester of classes at Georgia Gwinnett College saw a student body of nearly 13,000 swarm the Lawrenceville college's campus.
School officials said enrollment approximately 500 students more than in the fall of 2018, making this year's incoming class one of the largest in the school's history.
Freshman Maleah Jordan, a graduate of Mill Creek High School, was shown her way around campus by a few upperclassmen after getting lost.
“The campus is very diverse and everyone is so nice and open," she said. "They come up to you and are very helpful."
Jordan said she is pursuing a career as a dietitian and GGC provided a more affordable and closer option to start taking classes that will count toward her undergraduate degree.
Meadowcreek High School graduate Jennifer Dias hopes to begin networking professionally and obtain an internship after her sophomore year as she works for a bachelor's degree in business administration with a marketing concentration.
Her advice to new students was, “Don’t be shy," and “Be more involved and meet new people.”