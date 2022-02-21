Cybersecurity is one of the nation’s fastest-growing job markets, but the demand for these positions is higher than the current training system allows. Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) is addressing that issue with its new cybersecurity certificate.
This 16-credit hour curriculum is perfect for students or working professionals who want to enter the field. The courses are offered online and GGC’s smaller class sizes allow students a better opportunity to learn and ask questions of their instructors. The program can run concurrent with a student’s selected major or as a standalone, affordable option for people interested in getting into cybersecurity.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) identifies information security analysts as one of the best options for people looking to enter the field. It pays well, offering a median salary of $103,590, and is experiencing a steep upward trend in job openings. The BLS job outlook predicts a 33% rise in this field from 2020-2030, much higher than the national average for all jobs.
Along with information security analysts, GGC’s cybersecurity certificate well prepares graduates for similar occupations, such as cybersecurity consultants, managers and specialists, as well as security engineering in network analysts.
“Cybersecurity is one of the hottest employment options for students looking to secure a stable living,” said Dr. Chavonda Mills, dean of GGC's School of Science and Technology. “GGC’s flexibility and accredited college coursework offers a unique take on training, and when a student finishes their course, they’ll have a solid foundation to be successful in the field.”
Learn more about GGC’s cybersecurity certificate and apply for the program.
