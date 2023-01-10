GGC.jpg

Kaiser Permanente is supporting the nursing programs at four University System of Georgia institutions — including Georgia Gwinnett College — by providing a total of $100,000 to nursing students and faculty, company officials recently announced.

The $25,000 grants for each institution are part of Kaiser Permanente’s ongoing commitment to help shape the future of health care in the state by bolstering its workforce pipeline through education and training.

