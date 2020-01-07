Michelle Rosemond was recently selected to lead Georgia Gwinnett College into a new era as vice president for student engagement and success.
Rosemond will begin her new role Jan. 13. She is currently the assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs and the executive director for retention initiatives and campus-wide advising for Indiana University South Bend in South Bend, Indiana.
“Dr. Rosemond’s passion, experience and goals are consistent with GGC’s path toward student engagement,” GGC President Jann L. Joseph said. “We are very excited to have her join the Grizzly family and lead this important effort in support of our students.”
In her role at GGC, Rosemond will lead and oversee student success initiatives, engagement and related reporting, oversee the strategic planning, development and management of comprehensive academic advising, mentoring and academic support resources.
She will also lead the student-centered campus environment to support engagement and collaborate on high-impact college advising practices to improve academic student success, retention, persistence and graduation goals.
“It’s a great time to join Georgia Gwinnett College as it shifts into a new era,” Rosemond said. “I celebrate GGC’s priority to develop students holistically with the end goal to produce graduates who can anticipate and respond effectively to the changing world. I’m excited to align myself with an institution that challenges its students to Go Be Great!”
In her role at Indiana University South Bend, Rosemond identified and designed student retention strategies, integrated complex analytics to support the administration’s strategic priorities, decision making, planning and design of curriculum and training, as well as lead programs aimed at promoting student success.
Rosemond also brings extensive training, experience and skills. Rosemond spent a year as a New Leadership Academy Fellow at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and for two years she worked as an enrollment and recruitment manager for the University of Louisville.
Before that, she spent 10 years as an academic advisor, lecturer and project manager at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and four years as a resident hall director and Global Passport Learning Community coordinator at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.
She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Florida and both her master’s and doctorate at Eastern Michigan University. Rosemond also speaks several languages. At 5 years old, she acted as a translator for her family, speaking both Creole and French in addition to her native English.
When Rosemond was 10, her dad, then a student at the City College of New York, engaged her in his class project testing the games they created for school-aged children.
“I had the best time,” she said. “I received so much special attention from his classmates, faculty and staff. From that day on, I knew I was going to college.”
