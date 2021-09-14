Georgia Gwinnett College is once again the most ethnically diverse regional college in the south, according to U.S. News and World Report.
The magazine gave GGC the top spot in its ranking of ethnically diverse southern regional colleges in its annual college and university rankings, which were released on Monday. Smaller schools, like GGC, are considered regional colleges as opposed to larger public and private schools such as the University of Georgia, the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University, which are counted in the magazine's rankings as "national universities."
The rankings are based on data from the fall 2020 semester.
GGC had 11,627 students last fall, with 33% of the being Black, 27% white, 25% Hispanic, 11% Asian, 4% multi-ethnic and less than 1% listed as either Native American, Pacific Islander or unknown. This is the eighth year that GGC has ranked No. 1 for ethnic diversity among southern regional colleges.
The school said 75% of its students last fall were from Gwinnett County, with the remainder coming from 32 U.S. states and 120 countries.
But, diversity was not the only area where GGC was ranked high by U.S. News and World Report.
The school was ranked No. 3 in the Top 20 Public Schools category, as well as No. 3 among southern regional colleges in the area of innovative approaches to curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology and facilities. Last year, GGC ranked No. 4 in innovation. GGC officials also said the school was named a "top performer" for social mobility and it ranked No. 58 among the best public and private regional colleges across a 12-state region in the south. It was the highest ranking school from the University System of Georgia in that category for regional colleges.
There was one new ranking for GGC this year. U.S. News and World Report began ranking nursing bachelor degree programs for the first time this year and GGC was ranked No. 12 among 23 programs in Georgia.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.