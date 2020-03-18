Several other colleges and universities within the University System of Georgia are canceling spring commencement ceremonies after closing campus' to prevent spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Georgia Gwinnett College officially announced commencement was canceled on Wednesday afternoon.
Georgia Gwinnett College said the decision came as the college continues to follow the guidance put forward by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health and the University System of Georgia regarding closings and other matters to allow for further state assessment of COVID-19.
Spring commencement was originally scheduled to take place May 14. Students will still be able to graduate, consistent with academic standards, and GGC plans to release details about the rescheduled event.
GGC also announced the investiture of Jann Joseph as GGC’s third president that was scheduled for April 24 has also been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.
GGC joins a string of USG school cancelling their spring commencements
University of Georgia President Jere Morehead made the cancelation official in an email issued to faculty, staff and students on Tuesday. The Athens-based university said the University System of Georgia instructed its 26 member schools to cancel all public events for the remainder of the semester. The spring commencement was scheduled for May 8.
"We realize that the cancellation of many of these activities is extremely disappointing — particularly the cancellation of Spring Commencement on Friday, May 8, 2020," the email said. "Therefore, we are exploring other ways to honor our graduates and will communicate when those plans are known. These decisions are not made lightly, but with the best interests of our campus community and our students’ families and loved ones in mind."
The letter said the students will still be able to graduate consistent with academic standards and online versions of other events were being developed.
USG schools include some of the largest in the state, including Georgia State University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Kennesaw State University and Georgia Southern University.
Georgia State, the university with the largest enrollment in Georgia, announced it would cancel its spring ceremony on social media.
"To our graduating students, the university fully understands how profoundly disappointing this news is for you," the statement said. "I know how meaningful and important a commencement is, and we want to celebrate your achievements in an appropriate fashion. We are committed to finding ways to honor you at a time when large gatherings are once again safe. At that time, we will turn our attention to identifying where, when and how to do so, and we will communicate directly with graduates when the details become available."
The message went on to state that the university would find an appropriate way to honor graduates when possible.
