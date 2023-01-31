The program's overarching goal is to create a community learning center that provides a safe and productive environment for children after school and provides resources, opportunities and services to their parents
Amber Jarrard Ebert, assistant professor of science education and secondary education department chair at Georgia Gwinnett College, sits with a Grizzly Academy Dreamers class of third-graders.
The Grizzly Academy Dreamers program serves third-, fourth- and fifth-graders from Jenkins Elementary and Lawrenceville Elementary.
Mahjabeen “Afsana” Haroon, a senior at Georgia Gwinnett College majoring in elementary education, works with a student as part of the Grizzly Academy Dreamers.
Brandon Lewis, a faculty member at Georgia Gwinnett College, leads a STEP class with Grizzly Dreamers Academy students.
The Grizzly Academy Dreamers initiative is funded by a $1.75 million federal grant spearheaded by its director, Amber Jarrard Ebert (right).
Amber Jarrard Ebert sits with a member of the Grizzly Dreamers Academy.
Participants in the Grizzly Dreamers Academy.
Amber Jarrard Ebert works with a student at the Grizzly Dreamers Academy.
Georgia Gwinnett College student Makayla Rogers is one of the student teachers for the Grizzly Dreamers Academy.
Georgia Gwinnett College student Makayla Rogers is a student teachers for the Grizzly Dreamers Academy.
Georgia Gwinnett College has introduced an after-school program for historically underserved elementary school students that it hopes will serve as a model for similar programs across Georgia, school officials said.
Named Grizzly Academy Dreamers, the program serves third-, fourth- and fifth-graders from Jenkins Elementary and Lawrenceville Elementary. The initiative was funded by a $1.75 million federal grant spearheaded by its director, Dr. Amber Jarrard Ebert, assistant professor of science education and secondary education department chair at GGC.
The program’s overarching goal, school officials said, is to create a community learning center that provides a safe and productive environment for children after school while also providing resources, opportunities and services to their parents. Ebert said that student goals are rooted in academic support as an extension of the school day and include enrichment opportunities designed to bring in arts, expression, leadership and good citizenship.
“Currently, we offer STEP classes, STEAM (science, engineering, technology and math), journalism, entrepreneurship art, self-awareness, coding, drum and social-emotional learning classes during the sessions,” Ebert said.
The program is different than others because it also includes instruction sessions for parents for things such as English as a Second Language, career assistance and budgeting, school officials said.
“I would venture to say that what we are doing is unique,” Ebert said. “I do not know of another institution in the state that brings students from K-12 to a college campus consistently for a dedicated program. This took well over a year to plan and implement, but trust me, it’s very much worth it when you see the kids’ and parents’ reactions.”
Zaira Crawford, who graduated from GGC in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in education and works for Grizzly Academy Dreamers as one of its certified teachers, said she’s already seen the program have a meaningful impact on students in the short time it’s been operating.
“Some of the students were very timid and nervous when they first came into the program, but now they are always asking why the time has to end so quickly,” Crawford said. “I am happy to be a part of a growing program that creates a sense of belonging, improves social skills, provides academic support and, most importantly, makes learning fun for students.”
Crawford works frequently with student assistant Mahjabeen “Afsana” Haroon, a senior at GGC majoring in elementary education. Haroon said she’s also seen students become more engaged with learning.
“In my time in the program, I have mostly worked with the third-graders, and I’ve seen many of these students discover new outlets, interests and a sense of pride for themselves and their peers,” Haroon said. “Many of these students have improved their academic learning and want to share their knowledge with their peers so that they can improve too.”
Parents said they love the program.
Monique Smith enrolled her son, Jeremiah, a third-grader at Jenkins Elementary, in the program on the advice of one of his teachers, who recognized his eagerness to learn.
“It has really affected him in a good way,” Smith said. “I will do anything I can to let people know about this wonderful program. I’d encourage other parents to enroll their kids and watch how they grow from this.”
Grizzly Academy Dreamers currently serves 80 students. The team intends to expand its enrollment and curriculum offerings. Ebert said the program exposes students to a college atmosphere at an early age, significantly improving the probability that they will seek higher education later in life.
She also said the program would not be possible without collaboration with Gwinnett County Public Schools, which provides bus transportation, school resource officers and snacks for the students.
In addition, Ebert credits GGC faculty, staff and administrators who help to support the program.
“I have a long history with this grant and have worked with many school districts and non-local education agencies in a variety of capacities over the last 15 years,” Ebert said. “I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact these programs can make on families and communities, so I am very thankful for the tremendous support we’ve experienced.”
