Georgia Gwinnett College has introduced an after-school program for historically underserved elementary school students that it hopes will serve as a model for similar programs across Georgia, school officials said.

Named Grizzly Academy Dreamers, the program serves third-, fourth- and fifth-graders from Jenkins Elementary and Lawrenceville Elementary. The initiative was funded by a $1.75 million federal grant spearheaded by its director, Dr. Amber Jarrard Ebert, assistant professor of science education and secondary education department chair at GGC.