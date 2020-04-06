University System of Georgia institutions are tentatively planning to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester, pending guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Georgia Department of Public Health, but campuses will remain closed for face-to-face instruction during the summer.
Georgia Gwinnett College announced in a message to its campus last week it would join some USG member institutions in continuing digital learning and telework through the May and summer semesters.
GGC President Jann Jospeh addressed the GGC community in an email on Thursday, citing instructions from USG.
"Georgia Gwinnett College and the University System of Georgia’s 26 institutions will continue to deliver instruction remotely during May and summer semesters, with only limited exceptions," Joseph wrote. "USG institutions are tentatively planning to return to normal on-campus operations for the fall semester should guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health allow it."
All institutions have been asked by USG to continue their current telework and flexible work strategies for faculty and staff. Institutions have remained open with only minimal staff physically on-site since March 16. Students were first asked to depart campuses by March 13, when campuses were initially closed to March 29. USG announced on March 16, the first day of online instruction, that all schools would remain online for the spring semester.
USG later recommended to all of its institutions that May commencement ceremonies be postponed or canceled. Schools began to follow suit shortly after the March 18 announcement.
"We continue to prioritize the safety of our students, faculty and staff as we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia and fulfill our mission to graduate our students in these challenging times," a message from USG said.
