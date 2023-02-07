23_02_01 HR Diversity Dinner 35.jpg (copy)

The dinners will continue weekly through March 2. Each week, a different school within the college will host the dinners featuring guest speakers from Georgia Gwinnett College and the community.

 Photo: Rod Reilly/GGC

In all cultures, food is a way to connect with others when it is shared. The meal is a staple feature that encourages understanding, cooperation and togetherness.

Georgia Gwinnett College is harnessing that concept to celebrate its differences and to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the higher education space through a series of dinners that began Feb. 1.

