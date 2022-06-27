Students hang out on the Georgia Gwinnett College campus in Lawrenceville in this file photo. The college announced on Monday that newly available data shows it had a nearly $513 million impact on the local economy in fiscal year 2021.
Even as the area was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2020 and early 2021, Georgia Gwinnett College continued to have a big impact on the local economy.
In fact, that impact was just over half a billion dollars.
The college announced on Monday that it had a nearly $513 million impact on Gwinnett County economy as well as the economy of surrounding parts of metro Atlanta during fiscal year 2021, according to data commissioned by the University System of Georgia. GGC’s impact in FY 2021 was up by $4.5 million from the impact it had in FY 2020, according to school officials.
“These numbers reflect the strength and perseverance of the college and our surrounding region,” GGC President Jann L. Joseph said. “This is another way in which GGC affirms its role in the higher education and in the economic landscapes.”
The economic impact data looked at how much of an impact GGC had in the area between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. The Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business conducted the economic impact analysis for the university system.
The impacts of all 26 institution within the USG was looked at to determine the system’s overall economic impact on Georgia. GGC was ranked ninth among the university system’s institutions in terms of economic impact.
Among the factors which were looked at were the number of jobs created at each institution, both on campus and in the community, as well as how many alumni of the institution live in the area. In GGC’s case, the economic impact analysis showed the college was responsible for the creation of 3,716 jobs, including 797 on-campus jobs and 2,919 jobs in the community. There are also now more than 11,000 GGC alumni, many of whom live in Gwinnett County and the surrounding area.
“Many of our graduates remain in Gwinnett County, but all contribute to the success and vibrancy of the region,” Joseph said.
Overall, GGC has had a cumulative economic impact of $5.3 billion on the area since the university system began tracking the college’s impact on the area.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.