Each of the more than 460 students who received their diplomas during Georgia Gwinnett College’s commencement ceremony at Infinite Energy Arena on Thursday has their own story that led them to GGC.
At a school like GGC, where no single race or ethnicity makes up more than 32% of the school’s enrollment, those stories seem to be more unique compared to some graduating classes.
Take Fall 2019 commencement speaker Benjamin Coker. The nursing major was already a student at Georgia Gwinnett College in 2015, when he learned that his father was diagnosed with stomach cancer. His father’s condition regressed to the point where Coker was carrying him around just for him to be able to complete menial tasks, like his father had carried him when he was a child.
The then 20-year-old student told his father that he was going to become a nurse. Coker’s promise to his father, who died in 2016, dedicated him to his studies and his eventual achievement of a degree.
In his speech, Coker said his plan was initially not to stay at GGC for four years, but to transfer after his sophomore year. That changed when he discovered his dad’s memory was something to strive for — his reason why he stayed at GGC.
“I’m asking you to look inside and understand your own ‘why,’” Coker said. “Why did you wake up and go to class when you didn’t want to? Why did you keep going when they counted you out? Why did you find a way to pay for college when it was literally easier to do anything else. … Why did you keep going when it was easier to sit still.”
For another student, GGC is a symbol of opportunity. Ardit Berdyna, a business major with a concentration in economics, found his “why” at four years old while living in a tent in his native country of Kosovo. The village Berdyna grew up in was war-torn and many of the homes there had been burned down during the Yugoslav Wars in the late 1990s. Berdyna said he remembers fondly the American relief efforts made to interfere with the genocidal warfare happening in that region of Europe.
As a young adult, Berdyna got to see the U.S. for himself. GGC’s English Language Institute programs for English learners. Berdyna was one of 20 students who completed an ELI summer program.
“At GGC, I had the chance to meet a lot of amazing people coming from different backgrounds and different walks of life,” he said. “Each one of them was unique, but we worked toward common goals of getting a better education and finding better opportunities for ourselves.”
Brenda Duran, who received her history degree from GGC on Thursday, was driven by her family and her circumstances. Duran’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico. She said she chose to study at GGC for its convenience and value.
“I’ve always been a person who wants to improve my life for the better,” Duran said. “My parents are from Mexico, and I feel lucky to have been born in the United States and want to maximize the opportunities I have here.”
Then, Duran hit a roadblock. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis as a freshman at GGC, which causes degradation to her vision, balance and muscle control. That’s when she adopted the motto “keep moving forward.”
She said she found her calling to study cultures and found her niche at GGC’s Organization of Latin American Students.
“OLAS helped me get closer to my roots by introducing me to other Latino students and teaching me about other cultures in Latin America,” she said. “Although it’s the same continent and language, there are many dialects and varied traditions.”
Kelly Mestas, who received her degree in business with a concentration in international business, was driven by doubters. She graduated high school single with a five-year-old son and was told she essentially had no future. But GGC fit her needs as a student and mom, and she was soon well on her way to advancing her career.
“It’s true when people say that you’re your own worst enemy,” she said. “I believed that I could, and it got me through the rough spots.”
Coker concluded his speech by reminding his classmates that the value of a degree is generational.
“When you look back five, 10, 20 years from now, that why should be what sustains you when times get tough,” Coker said.