Georgia Gwinnett College graduate Taylor Dukes will be using skills learned in the TESOL program to teach students in Korea.

 Photo: Rod Reilly/GGC

Taylor Dukes was recently awarded Georgia Gwinnett College’s first certification in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) and began her career teaching English in South Korea this fall.

Dukes, an English major, who speaks some Korean and Spanish in addition to English, aspired to teach abroad, but initially didn’t have a country in mind. Through research and learning the language, Korea became her focus, and she enlisted the help of a recruiter to find a job.