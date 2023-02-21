Georgia Gwinnett College’s expanded outreach to Georgia high school students and the offer of in-state tuition to students in bordering states has paid off with increased enrollment numbers, school officials said.
Recently released numbers show GGC continuing an enrollment increase, a trend that began in the fall of 2022. The new data shows that GGC’s overall enrollment is up 5 percent — to a total of 10,673 students — compared to last spring.
“At a time when most colleges and universities are experiencing enrollment declines, we feel very fortunate that we are able to increase student interest and enrollment at GGC,” Michael Poll, GGC’s vice president of enrollment management and institutional research, said in a news release.
Poll said these enrollment numbers are also up since the spring of 2022:
♦ First-year freshman are up 52%
♦ New students are up 29%
♦ Student transfers are up 14%
♦ Students returning to college are up 2.3%
Poll credited the enrollment growth to expanded outreach to high school students in Georgia and in the states that border it. With the support of the University System of Georgia, Poll said GGC recently established a waiver so that border state students will pay in-state tuition, saving them thousands of dollars.
Poll said other work by the GGC admissions office has helped push the enrollment numbers, including the popular Instant Decision Day.
For Instant Decision Day, GGC brings the admission process to high schools. The events allow college hopefuls to meet with GGC’s admissions counselors, who help them fill out the college’s application forms and evaluate their transcripts. Students who meet GPA requirements are provided an instant admissions decision on the spot.
Poll said GGC has also expanded its use of an artificial intelligence chat bot along with texting and increased campus tours. Twilight and weekend tours have been added and Poll said those tours, which are more friendly to schedules of working students and their parents, have been popular.
