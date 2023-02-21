GGC.jpg
File Photo

Georgia Gwinnett College’s expanded outreach to Georgia high school students and the offer of in-state tuition to students in bordering states has paid off with increased enrollment numbers, school officials said.

Recently released numbers show GGC continuing an enrollment increase, a trend that began in the fall of 2022. The new data shows that GGC’s overall enrollment is up 5 percent — to a total of 10,673 students — compared to last spring.

