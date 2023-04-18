GGC.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College’s School of Business successfully earned reaccreditation through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, an international accreditation body.

“AACSB accreditation ensures both a high-quality standard of teaching, research, curriculum, and learner success, and a relevancy and impact to the communities the business school serves,” said Dr. Tyler Yu, dean of GGC’s SBA.

