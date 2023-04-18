Georgia Gwinnett College’s School of Business successfully earned reaccreditation through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, an international accreditation body.
“AACSB accreditation ensures both a high-quality standard of teaching, research, curriculum, and learner success, and a relevancy and impact to the communities the business school serves,” said Dr. Tyler Yu, dean of GGC’s SBA.
The accreditation process involves rigorous internal focus. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation, curriculum and assessment, and community engagement and societal impact. AACSB also reviews faculty qualifications and requires faculty and staff to be active participants in the school’s governance.
The AACSB accreditation report praised the SBA’s impactful practices such as its study abroad trips and its active engagement program offered in collaboration with GGC’s Advancement office, including its Board of Visitors, Dean’s Alumni Advisory Roundtable and Corporate Affiliates Program. Further, the report applauded the SBA’s strong partnership with Gwinnett County in establishing and managing the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center.
GGC joins more than 981 institutions across 60 countries and territories that have earned AACSB accreditation.
In 2018, GGC’s SBA earned its initial accreditation from AACSB. This reaccreditation represents successful maintenance of the highest standards of business education during the previous five years. The SBA will be considered for reaccreditation in another five years.
“AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. “Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies its commitment to quality business education.”
