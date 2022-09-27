Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 11.31.56 AM.png

Psychology major Gaby Sifuentes of Buford said she was attracted to GGC because of feedback she received about its welcoming environment toward people who look like her. Sifuentes is president of the schools’ Organization for Latin American Students

Georgia Gwinnett College has been designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education, making it one of just two University System of Georgia institutions in the state that has achieved that status.

To achieve the HSI designation, eligible schools must be accredited two- or four-year degree-granting institutions, enroll a significant number of students requiring needs-based federal assistance and maintain at least a 25% full-time Hispanic student enrollment.

