Schools in metro Atlanta's northern suburbs and south side "Southern Crescent" are teaming up to create a new educational pathway for nursing students to help them earn advanced degrees.
Georgia Gwinnett College and Clayton State University announced they are creating a partnership where students who earn a bachelor's degree in nursing from GGC can go on to enroll in Clayton State's master's degree in nursing program. The partnership was announced Monday by officials at GGC.
“GGC students are prepared for graduate education and having this opportunity for a seamless transition to graduate nursing education is a wonderful opportunity,” said Dr. Diane White, dean of GGC’s School of Health Sciences. “We are pleased to have this partnership with CSU and know that it will benefit our nursing students and the program at CSU.”
The pathway is set up to, as GGC officials explained it, allow its undergrad nursing graduates to be eligible to enroll in Clayton State's master's programs. They did not provide details on how the eligibility will work, or how the process will work.
The two schools are both located in majority minority metro Atlanta counties — as their names suggest, GGC is in Gwinnett County while Clayton State University is in Clayton County.
Officials from the institutions are hoping the partnership will help ensure there is a strong pool of master's degree applicants to produce nurses who can address the needs of diverse communities in Gwinnett County as well as the "Southern Crescent" region, which includes multiple counties in the south metro area, such as Clayton, Henry and Fayette counties.
“This is a great example highlighting the collaborative efforts colleges and universities are undertaking to more effectively grow the ranks of advanced nursing professionals in order to meet the primary care access needs in our area," said Dr. Michael Scott, chief nurse administrator at Clayton State University’s School of Nursing. "Committed groups on both campuses worked really hard to make this a reality.”
