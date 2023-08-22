GGC.jpeg

A Georgia Gwinnett College in the Department of Exercise Science and Physical Education works with a volunteer.

 Photo: Rod Reilly/GGC

The Department of Exercise Science and Physical Education at Georgia Gwinnett College is seeking volunteers for participation in a 10-week exercise program.

The program is designed to help exercise science students sharpen their hands-on skills, while gaining experience in a practical fitness setting.

